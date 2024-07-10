Cuckoos’ Nest: 2024-07-10

- Sylvna Esso – Radio
- Vulfmon – Disco Snails
- The Pointer Sisters – Jump
- Effie – Peach Heart
- Colourblind – Body Horror
- Girl Boy – Blonde Redhead
- Leif Vollebekk – Moondog
- Alice Cotton – I feel fine
- LA Bot Army – High Fasion
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Cinnamon Temple
- The Systemaddicts – Behind the Wire
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – La Fique
- Kirin J Callinan – If i could sing
- Johnny Cash – Spotlight
- Deep Sea Data – One More Day
- Monica Martin – A song for you
- Hugh F – Quater of a camel
- Scott and Charlenes Wedding – Dont bother me
- Floodlights – Human
- Grace Cummings – I’m getting married to the war
- Warriors of the distotheque – Beachside Drive
- Stick in the wheel – Villon Song
- Claz – Claz
- Phez – Liquid J
- Sababa 5 & Yurika – kokoro
- Gibson & Toutant – The Glick
