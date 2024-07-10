Cuckoos’ Nest: 2024-07-10

Written by on July 10, 2024

  1. Sylvna Esso – Radio
  2. Vulfmon – Disco Snails
  3. The Pointer Sisters – Jump
  4. Effie – Peach Heart
  5. Colourblind – Body Horror
  6. Girl Boy – Blonde Redhead
  7. Leif Vollebekk – Moondog
  8. Alice Cotton – I feel fine
  9. LA Bot Army – High Fasion
  10. Hiatus Kaiyote – Cinnamon Temple
  11. The Systemaddicts – Behind the Wire
  12. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – La Fique
  13. Kirin J Callinan – If i could sing
  14. Johnny Cash – Spotlight
  15. Deep Sea Data – One More Day
  16. Monica Martin – A song for you
  17. Hugh F – Quater of a camel
  18. Scott and Charlenes Wedding – Dont bother me
  19. Floodlights – Human
  20. Grace Cummings – I’m getting married to the war
  21. Warriors of the distotheque – Beachside Drive
  22. Stick in the wheel – Villon Song
  23. Claz – Claz
  24. Phez – Liquid J
  25. Sababa 5 & Yurika – kokoro
  26. Gibson & Toutant – The Glick
