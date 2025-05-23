Critical Mess: 2025-05-23

Written by on May 23, 2025

  1. Jac Berrocal – Rock & Roll Station
  2. Kelly’s Wayke – Fisherman’s Blues
  3. The High Street Drifters – Hobo From Boho
  4. Inshallah – Teddy Tea Time
  5. The Packets – Does It Make Me Weird
  6. Alana Jagt – Stay In Bed
  7. The Ozark Mountain Daredevils – Jackie Blue
  8. The Amazing Rhythm Aces – Third Rate Romance
  9. Robert Walls – Carlton Club Song / 1987 Post GF Interview
  10. James Baker Experience – I Can’t Control Myself
  11. Johnny Rodriguez – You Always Come Back (To Hurting Me)
  12. Junior Byles – Beat Down Babylon
  13. John Edwards – Careful Man
  14. Faith, Hope & Charity – To Each his Own (That’s My Philosphy)
  15. The Rolling Stones – Salt Of The Earth
  16. Mary McCreary – My Soul Is Satisfied
  17. Melanie – Leftover Wine
  18. Apologetix – Change Your Tone
  19. Lovage Feat. Prince Paul – Ladies Love Chest Rockwell
  20. Wheeler Walker Jr – God Told Me To Fuck You
  21. Diana: Original Broadway Cast – The Main Event
  22. Rick Dees & His Cast Of Idiots – Barely White (That’ll Get It Baby)
  23. Weird Al Yankovic – Achy Breaky Song
  24. John McCormack – Las Vegas
  25. Goofy – Somebody Just Poop
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2025-05-22

Current track

Title

Artist