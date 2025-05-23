Critical Mess: 2025-05-23

- Jac Berrocal – Rock & Roll Station
- Kelly’s Wayke – Fisherman’s Blues
- The High Street Drifters – Hobo From Boho
- Inshallah – Teddy Tea Time
- The Packets – Does It Make Me Weird
- Alana Jagt – Stay In Bed
- The Ozark Mountain Daredevils – Jackie Blue
- The Amazing Rhythm Aces – Third Rate Romance
- Robert Walls – Carlton Club Song / 1987 Post GF Interview
- James Baker Experience – I Can’t Control Myself
- Johnny Rodriguez – You Always Come Back (To Hurting Me)
- Junior Byles – Beat Down Babylon
- John Edwards – Careful Man
- Faith, Hope & Charity – To Each his Own (That’s My Philosphy)
- The Rolling Stones – Salt Of The Earth
- Mary McCreary – My Soul Is Satisfied
- Melanie – Leftover Wine
- Apologetix – Change Your Tone
- Lovage Feat. Prince Paul – Ladies Love Chest Rockwell
- Wheeler Walker Jr – God Told Me To Fuck You
- Diana: Original Broadway Cast – The Main Event
- Rick Dees & His Cast Of Idiots – Barely White (That’ll Get It Baby)
- Weird Al Yankovic – Achy Breaky Song
- John McCormack – Las Vegas
- Goofy – Somebody Just Poop
Reader's opinions