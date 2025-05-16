Critical Mess: 2025-05-16

  1. Georgia Astridge – Weya
  2. sunsetFILTER – last bus home (in stereo)
  3. Aumber – Kunai
  4. Hairy – Eluvium Ode (Distant Lightning)
  5. Colin Stetson – The Lighthouse V (feat. Iarla Ó Lionáird)
  6. Olivia Block – Rivers in Reverse
  7. Alora Crucible – I Destination
  8. Kim Hiorthøy – Knuckle
  9. Medicine Voice – Seven Moons / Meeting The Shadow
  10. Gigi Masin & Rod Modell – Red Hair Girl at the Boat Stop
  11. Kishore Ryan + Eves – Live – Evelyn
  12. Mary Lattimore – Don’t Look
  13. Mary Mainsbridge – Alignment
