Critical Mess: 2025-05-16
Written by Playlist Robot on May 16, 2025
- Georgia Astridge – Weya
- sunsetFILTER – last bus home (in stereo)
- Aumber – Kunai
- Hairy – Eluvium Ode (Distant Lightning)
- Colin Stetson – The Lighthouse V (feat. Iarla Ó Lionáird)
- Olivia Block – Rivers in Reverse
- Alora Crucible – I Destination
- Kim Hiorthøy – Knuckle
- Medicine Voice – Seven Moons / Meeting The Shadow
- Gigi Masin & Rod Modell – Red Hair Girl at the Boat Stop
- Kishore Ryan + Eves – Live – Evelyn
- Mary Lattimore – Don’t Look
- Mary Mainsbridge – Alignment