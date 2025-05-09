Critical Mess: 2025-05-09

- Jimmy McGriff – The Main Squeeze
- The High Street Drifters – Whatcha Goin’ To Do About It
- Cold Comfort Farmers – A Person Of Influence
- Soft Star – Rage Quitting
- Gieorgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- Pere Ubu – Non Alignment Pact
- Pere Ubu – Street Waves
- XXL Capris – My City Of Sydney
- The Alarm – Sixty Eight Guns
- Gerard Kennedy – Division Four theme
- The Peddlers – Let The Sunshine In
- Area Code 615 – Classical Gas
- Peter Bastuto – Carltyon Club Song
- Jill Sobule – I Kissed A Girl
- Yes – I’ve Seen All Good People
- Linda Lewis – This Time I’ll Be Sweeter
- Trees – Geordie
- Firefay – The King Must Die
- Eanodee – Africa (with bagpipes)
- Blowfly – Shitting Off The Dock Of The Bay
- Bird & MacDonald – Beer Nuts
- Apologetix – Sadducees
- Diana: The Original Broadway cast – Diana (The Rage)
- Pip Proud – The Purple Boy Gang
- Toby Keith / Willie Nelson – Beer For My Horses
