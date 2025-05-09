Critical Mess: 2025-05-09

  1. Jimmy McGriff – The Main Squeeze
  2. The High Street Drifters – Whatcha Goin’ To Do About It
  3. Cold Comfort Farmers – A Person Of Influence
  4. Soft Star – Rage Quitting
  5. Gieorgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  6. Pere Ubu – Non Alignment Pact
  7. Pere Ubu – Street Waves
  8. XXL Capris – My City Of Sydney
  9. The Alarm – Sixty Eight Guns
  10. Gerard Kennedy – Division Four theme
  11. The Peddlers – Let The Sunshine In
  12. Area Code 615 – Classical Gas
  13. Peter Bastuto – Carltyon Club Song
  14. Jill Sobule – I Kissed A Girl
  15. Yes – I’ve Seen All Good People
  16. Linda Lewis – This Time I’ll Be Sweeter
  17. Trees – Geordie
  18. Firefay – The King Must Die
  19. Eanodee – Africa (with bagpipes)
  20. Blowfly – Shitting Off The Dock Of The Bay
  21. Bird & MacDonald – Beer Nuts
  22. Apologetix – Sadducees
  23. Diana: The Original Broadway cast – Diana (The Rage)
  24. Pip Proud – The Purple Boy Gang
  25. Toby Keith / Willie Nelson – Beer For My Horses
