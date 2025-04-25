Critical Mess: 2025-04-25

- casey – Milo
- Methyl Ethyl – Hip Horror
- DJ Tr!p – Trust In Me
- Baterz – Fifteen
- Basty H – Song For Skull
- Jackulson – I Just Decide
- Little River Band – Emma
- Wink Martindale – Remember Me – The Bed Of Life
- Lenny Welch – Ebb Tide
- Robert Knight – Love On A Mountain Top
- Judas Priest – Take On The World
- Gang Of Four – Damaged Goods
- Blondie – Denis
- Blondie – Dreaming
- Blondie – Union City Blues
- Max Romero – Wet Dream
- Mike Berry – Don’t You Think It’s Time
- Nino Tempo / April Stevens – Deep Purple
- Betty Davis – They Say I’m Different
- The Friends Of Distinction – Going In Circles
- Chicken Shack – The Way It Is
- Michael Hurley – Werewolf
- The Cartridge Family – If You Don’t Like My Peaches
- The Heimatdamisch – Highway To Hell
- The Original Broadway Cast – Diana – Snap, Click
- Frankie Howerd – Mean Mr Mustard
- Apologetix – John 1.1
- John McCormack – Don’t Let The Old Man In
- Psalty – Hallelujah
- Warwick Capper – I Only Take What’s Mine
- Rita Povone – My Name Is Potato
Reader's opinions