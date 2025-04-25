Critical Mess: 2025-04-25

Written by on April 25, 2025

  1. casey – Milo
  2. Methyl Ethyl – Hip Horror
  3. DJ Tr!p – Trust In Me
  4. Baterz – Fifteen
  5. Basty H – Song For Skull
  6. Jackulson – I Just Decide
  7. Little River Band – Emma
  8. Wink Martindale – Remember Me – The Bed Of Life
  9. Lenny Welch – Ebb Tide
  10. Robert Knight – Love On A Mountain Top
  11. Judas Priest – Take On The World
  12. Gang Of Four – Damaged Goods
  13. Blondie – Denis
  14. Blondie – Dreaming
  15. Blondie – Union City Blues
  16. Max Romero – Wet Dream
  17. Mike Berry – Don’t You Think It’s Time
  18. Nino Tempo / April Stevens – Deep Purple
  19. Betty Davis – They Say I’m Different
  20. The Friends Of Distinction – Going In Circles
  21. Chicken Shack – The Way It Is
  22. Michael Hurley – Werewolf
  23. The Cartridge Family – If You Don’t Like My Peaches
  24. The Heimatdamisch – Highway To Hell
  25. The Original Broadway Cast – Diana – Snap, Click
  26. Frankie Howerd – Mean Mr Mustard
  27. Apologetix – John 1.1
  28. John McCormack – Don’t Let The Old Man In
  29. Psalty – Hallelujah
  30. Warwick Capper – I Only Take What’s Mine
  31. Rita Povone – My Name Is Potato
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2025-04-24

Current track

Title

Artist