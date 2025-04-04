Critical Mess: 2025-04-04

Written by on April 4, 2025

  1. Museum Of Natural History – kid that used to live there
  2. Matthew Timmis – miniature II
  3. Alina Kalancea – Drown All Sorrows
  4. Claire Deak – Prefigured (Ritornello)
  5. Félicia Atkinson & Jefre Cantu-Ledesma – And All the Spirals of the World
  6. Leah Blankendaal – Alongside
  7. Ania Losinger – Ballet VIII
  8. Danniielle O’Connor – Bubbles
  9. theAdelaidean / Steve Roach – Skyline Shards
  10. Alessandra Rombolà – Our Forbidden Land
  11. Claire Chase, Alex Peh, Susie Ibarra – Talking Gong
  12. Valentina Magaletti – She/Her/Gone
