Critical Mess: 2025-04-04

- Museum Of Natural History – kid that used to live there
- Matthew Timmis – miniature II
- Alina Kalancea – Drown All Sorrows
- Claire Deak – Prefigured (Ritornello)
- Félicia Atkinson & Jefre Cantu-Ledesma – And All the Spirals of the World
- Leah Blankendaal – Alongside
- Ania Losinger – Ballet VIII
- Danniielle O’Connor – Bubbles
- theAdelaidean / Steve Roach – Skyline Shards
- Alessandra Rombolà – Our Forbidden Land
- Claire Chase, Alex Peh, Susie Ibarra – Talking Gong
- Valentina Magaletti – She/Her/Gone
