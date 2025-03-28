Critical Mess: 2025-03-28

Written by on March 28, 2025

  1. Mama Terra – Watermelon Man
  2. Placement – More A Curse
  3. Delilah Rose – Sophia
  4. Axe & Ivory – Canyon Heart
  5. The Public Servants – Company Time
  6. The Friends Of Distinction – Grazin’ In The Grass
  7. The Newcomers – Pin The Tail On The Donkey
  8. The Youngbloods – Tears Are falling
  9. The Fruupp – Janet Planet
  10. The Standells – Dirty Water
  11. The Suburbs – World War Three
  12. The Corrie Folk Trio – Uist Tramping Song
  13. Five Star – All Fall down
  14. Bob Dylan – Absolutely Sweet Marie
  15. The Simon Sisters – My Fisherman, My Laddie, Oh!
  16. Cris Williamson – Waterfall
  17. Catherine Howe – Harry
  18. Millie Jackson – If You’re Not back In Love By Monday
  19. Diana – Original Broadway cast – The Dress
  20. Apologetix – Smart Blest Man
  21. Kim Wan Dong – Baby
  22. John McCormack – To Be Or Not To Be
  23. Grease 2 – Do It For Your Country
  24. The Fabulous Entourage – How It Began
  25. Bob Rivers – A Boob Job For Christmas
  26. Bob Rivers – I Love Your Breasts The Way They Are
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2025-03-27

Current track

Title

Artist