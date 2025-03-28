Critical Mess: 2025-03-28

- Mama Terra – Watermelon Man
- Placement – More A Curse
- Delilah Rose – Sophia
- Axe & Ivory – Canyon Heart
- The Public Servants – Company Time
- The Friends Of Distinction – Grazin’ In The Grass
- The Newcomers – Pin The Tail On The Donkey
- The Youngbloods – Tears Are falling
- The Fruupp – Janet Planet
- The Standells – Dirty Water
- The Suburbs – World War Three
- The Corrie Folk Trio – Uist Tramping Song
- Five Star – All Fall down
- Bob Dylan – Absolutely Sweet Marie
- The Simon Sisters – My Fisherman, My Laddie, Oh!
- Cris Williamson – Waterfall
- Catherine Howe – Harry
- Millie Jackson – If You’re Not back In Love By Monday
- Diana – Original Broadway cast – The Dress
- Apologetix – Smart Blest Man
- Kim Wan Dong – Baby
- John McCormack – To Be Or Not To Be
- Grease 2 – Do It For Your Country
- The Fabulous Entourage – How It Began
- Bob Rivers – A Boob Job For Christmas
- Bob Rivers – I Love Your Breasts The Way They Are
