Critical Mess: 2025-03-21

  1. Nina In Ecstasy – Party
  2. Alpen – Frontier of Ink and Paper (Elroy 4.0 Remix)
  3. Restream – Alpen’s Amble With Eric
  4. mara – Arthur
  5. Emily Grantham – Soseeji (Live on New Weird Australia)
  6. Lisa Lerkenfeldt – In Her Hair
  7. Tim Marcus Moore – A Promise, Broken
  8. Danniielle O’Connor – Oasis Dreaming
  9. Christina Vantzou – VHS (Loscil Remix)
  10. Valentina Goncharova, Alexander Aksenov – Reincarnation II
  11. Bull & the Goat – Blah
  12. Maria W Horn – Interlocked Cycles II
  13. Pinkcourtesyphone – Boundlessly (for M.Heyer)
  14. Aidan Baker – Amber
