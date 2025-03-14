Critical Mess: 2025-03-14

Written by on March 14, 2025

  1. The Public Servants – Sexy Flexitime
  2. Dojo Rise – Find A Way
  3. Sandra Gan – Burn
  4. Jessiemelancholy – Glitter
  5. The Matehs – The Funky Drummer
  6. New York Dolls – Personality Crisis
  7. Angie Stone – Trouble Man
  8. Robert John – The Lion Sleeps Tonight
  9. Gene Hackman – 1972 Academy Award – “French Connection”
  10. Bad Finger – Sweet Tuesday Morning
  11. The Damned – Fish
  12. Vic Simms – Try To Understand
  13. Roy Ayers – Everybody Loves The Sunshine
  14. The isley Brothers – What It Comes Down To
  15. Roberta flack – Killing Me Softly (With His Song)
  16. Gwen McCrae – Rockin’ Chair
  17. Bonnie Dobson – Streets Of London
  18. Ani Difranco – Swandive
  19. Roberta Flack – The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face
  20. Woofers & Tweeters – She Loves You
  21. Carmen – resurrection Rap
  22. Charlie Drake – My Boomerang Won’t Come Back
  23. Randy Rainbow – Defy Democracy
  24. Apologetix – All Dead & Gone
  25. Bingo Gazingo – Oh Madonna, You Stole My Pants
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2025-03-13

Current track

Title

Artist