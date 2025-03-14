Critical Mess: 2025-03-14

- The Public Servants – Sexy Flexitime
- Dojo Rise – Find A Way
- Sandra Gan – Burn
- Jessiemelancholy – Glitter
- The Matehs – The Funky Drummer
- New York Dolls – Personality Crisis
- Angie Stone – Trouble Man
- Robert John – The Lion Sleeps Tonight
- Gene Hackman – 1972 Academy Award – “French Connection”
- Bad Finger – Sweet Tuesday Morning
- The Damned – Fish
- Vic Simms – Try To Understand
- Roy Ayers – Everybody Loves The Sunshine
- The isley Brothers – What It Comes Down To
- Roberta flack – Killing Me Softly (With His Song)
- Gwen McCrae – Rockin’ Chair
- Bonnie Dobson – Streets Of London
- Ani Difranco – Swandive
- Roberta Flack – The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face
- Woofers & Tweeters – She Loves You
- Carmen – resurrection Rap
- Charlie Drake – My Boomerang Won’t Come Back
- Randy Rainbow – Defy Democracy
- Apologetix – All Dead & Gone
- Bingo Gazingo – Oh Madonna, You Stole My Pants
