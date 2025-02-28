Critical Mess: 2025-02-28

- The Blackbyrds – Gut Level
- The Audreys – Beatles V Stones
- Abbey Kerr – Lullaby
- The Stokeses – The Streets Are Ours
- The Osmonds – Crazy Horses
- The Easybeats – Women ((Make You Feel Alright)
- The Jam – Start!
- Flash – Small Beginning
- King Crimson – Book Of Saturday
- Brenton Wood – Baby You Got It
- Gwen McCrae – Baby You Got It
- Jerry Butler – Only The Strong Survive
- The Flamingos – I Only Have Eyes For You
- The Pebbles – Get Around
- The Mentors – Golden Showera
- Obisisa – Dance The Body Music
- Glady Knight & The Pips – Neither One Of Us
- Nina Simone – Wild Is The Wind
- Warren Zevon – Mohammed’s Radio
- Dana Gillespie – Mother Don’t Be Frightened
- Eilert Pilarm – Jailhouse Rock
- Geraldine Regan – Geraldine & Ricky
- John McCormack – I Dreamed A Dream
- Rick Dees & His Cast Of Idiots – Bad Shark
- Apologetix – Why Can’t We Repent
- Barbara Cartland – I’ll Follow My Secret Heart
- Billy Currington – Like My Dog
