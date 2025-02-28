Critical Mess: 2025-02-28

Written by on February 28, 2025

  1. The Blackbyrds – Gut Level
  2. The Audreys – Beatles V Stones
  3. Abbey Kerr – Lullaby
  4. The Stokeses – The Streets Are Ours
  5. The Osmonds – Crazy Horses
  6. The Easybeats – Women ((Make You Feel Alright)
  7. The Jam – Start!
  8. Flash – Small Beginning
  9. King Crimson – Book Of Saturday
  10. Brenton Wood – Baby You Got It
  11. Gwen McCrae – Baby You Got It
  12. Jerry Butler – Only The Strong Survive
  13. The Flamingos – I Only Have Eyes For You
  14. The Pebbles – Get Around
  15. The Mentors – Golden Showera
  16. Obisisa – Dance The Body Music
  17. Glady Knight & The Pips – Neither One Of Us
  18. Nina Simone – Wild Is The Wind
  19. Warren Zevon – Mohammed’s Radio
  20. Dana Gillespie – Mother Don’t Be Frightened
  21. Eilert Pilarm – Jailhouse Rock
  22. Geraldine Regan – Geraldine & Ricky
  23. John McCormack – I Dreamed A Dream
  24. Rick Dees & His Cast Of Idiots – Bad Shark
  25. Apologetix – Why Can’t We Repent
  26. Barbara Cartland – I’ll Follow My Secret Heart
  27. Billy Currington – Like My Dog
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Radioactive: 2025-02-28

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2025-02-27

Current track

Title

Artist