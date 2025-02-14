Critical Mess: 2025-02-14

February 14, 2025

  1. Schwump – You’re A Martian
  2. Short Snarl – Heat Heavy
  3. Stripes – Background Music
  4. Swapmeat – Ceiling Fan
  5. The Nolans – Gotta Pull Myself Together
  6. Peter Ivers – In Heaven
  7. Kitty Lester – Love Letters
  8. Angelo Badalamenti – Twin Peaks theme (“Intro”)
  9. Angelo Badalamenti – Jitterbug
  10. Chad Morgan – The Sheik Of Scrubby Creek
  11. Marianne Faithfull – As Tears Go By
  12. Marianne Faithfull – Come & Stay With Me
  13. Marianne Faithfull – The Ballad OF Lucy Jordan
  14. Simon Townsend – S/T Wonder World Promo 1984
  15. Soft Machine – Love Makes Sweet Music
  16. Brian Murphy – George & Mildred (theme from “George & Mildred”)
  17. Fraternity – Seasons Of Change
  18. Leila Hayley – Sons & Daughters theme
  19. The Electric Flag – Over Lovin’ You
  20. Sam & Dave – Hold On, I’m Comin’
  21. Zulema – I’ve Got News For You
  22. Peter, Paul & Mary – Day Is Done
  23. The Band – Chest Fever
  24. Peter, Paul & Mary – Puff The Magic Dragon
  25. Judee Sill – The Kiss
  26. Showstoppers ’81 – The (Disco) Sound Of Music
  27. John McCormack – In The Ghetto
  28. Apologetix – Don’t You Want The Baby
  29. Bobby Braddock – Nag, Nag, Nag
