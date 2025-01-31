Critical Mess: 2025-01-31

- William Hung – We Are The Champions
- Three Beat Slide – America Is The Place To Be
- unknown – 1970’s sex ed movie
- Cilla Black – All Night Long
- Barbara Cartland – Always
- June Bronhill – The Lord’s Prayer (disco version)
- Rick Dees – Mr Bigfoot
- Apologetix – The Book O Romans
- Apologetix – Jesus Is God’s Son
- Apologetix – Plagues
- Apologetix – The Promised One
- Bobby Goldsboro – A Butterfly For Bucky
- Pip Proud – Lover, Lover
- Unknown – Sex Ed – Menstruation Educational Movie 1970s
- Roger Hallmark & The Thrasher Brothers – A Message To Khomeni
- Rolf Harris – Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport
- Evie – Special Delivery
- John McCormack – Lockdown
- John McCormack – Something
Reader's opinions