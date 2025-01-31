Critical Mess: 2025-01-31

  1. William Hung – We Are The Champions
  2. Three Beat Slide – America Is The Place To Be
  3. unknown – 1970’s sex ed movie
  4. Cilla Black – All Night Long
  5. Barbara Cartland – Always
  6. June Bronhill – The Lord’s Prayer (disco version)
  7. Rick Dees – Mr Bigfoot
  8. Apologetix – The Book O Romans
  9. Apologetix – Jesus Is God’s Son
  10. Apologetix – Plagues
  11. Apologetix – The Promised One
  12. Bobby Goldsboro – A Butterfly For Bucky
  13. Pip Proud – Lover, Lover
  14. Unknown – Sex Ed – Menstruation Educational Movie 1970s
  15. Roger Hallmark & The Thrasher Brothers – A Message To Khomeni
  16. Rolf Harris – Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport
  17. Evie – Special Delivery
  18. John McCormack – Lockdown
  19. John McCormack – Something
