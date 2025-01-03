Critical Mess: 2025-01-03

  1. Chic – Le Freak
  2. Wireheads – Poison Apples
  3. Bromham – Adulthood
  4. Alana Jagt & Ryan Martin John – Lonesome Evergreen
  5. Zulya & The Children Of The Underground – Children Of The Underground
  6. Netherby – Whisper
  7. Brewer & Shipley – One Toke Over The Line
  8. Dr Hook & The Medicine Show – Makin’ It Natural
  9. The Replacements – When It Began
  10. Renaissance – Carpet Of The Sun
  11. The Buoys – Timothy
  12. Michael Cole – Mod Squad theme
  13. Etta James & Sugar Pie Desanto – In The Basement (Part 1)
  14. Simply Red – Mellow My Mind
  15. Elizabeth Cotten – Shake Sugaree
  16. Penny Nichols – From Silver Lake
  17. Ian & Sylvia – Some Day Soon
  18. Bruce Sprinsteen – Highway Patrolman
  19. Wing – Safe Computer
  20. Gunther – Tutti Frutti, Summer Love
  21. E-Rotic – Sex Me
  22. John McCormack – If I Can Dream
  23. Garth Furry Wolf – The Kangaroo Song
  24. Apologetix – Humble Heart
  25. Erick (& his manipulator Beverly Messagee) – The Bible Tells Me So
  26. Leoncie – Invisible Girl
  27. Leoncie – Sex Crazy Cop
