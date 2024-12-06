Critical Mess: 2024-12-06

  1. Two Things Into One – Snag nasty
  2. Overdue Fiction – Silence
  3. Basty H – Penguin & Possum
  4. The Public Eye – Public Amenity
  5. Twine – Fruit To Ripe
  6. Vic Flick – James Bond theme (Dr No)
  7. Ken Shorter – “Stone” HD trailer
  8. The Avantgarde – Naturally Stoned
  9. Carly Simon – In Times When My Head
  10. Bee Gees – Massachusetts
  11. The Paley Brothers – Come Out & Play
  12. Blues Image – Ride Captain Ride
  13. Jim Abrahams – “The Naked Gun” trailer 1
  14. Bloodstone – Give Me Your Heart
  15. The Olivia Tremor Control – Jumping Fences
  16. Toni Price – Tumbleweed
  17. Lotti Golden – Who Are Your friends
  18. Lesley Duncan – Chain Of Love
  19. clair hamill – The River Song
  20. Steely dan – Any World (That I’m Welcome To)
  21. John McCormack – man Without Love
  22. Charlie the Hamster – It’s Camp meeting Time
  23. Apologetix – Abraham Amazed
  24. Bruce Haack – The Motor Bike Song
  25. Jimmy Ward & the Streakers – Superstreaker
  26. Blowfly – Spread the Cheeks
  27. Matthew Butler – Bright Eyes
