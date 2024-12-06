Critical Mess: 2024-12-06

- Two Things Into One – Snag nasty
- Overdue Fiction – Silence
- Basty H – Penguin & Possum
- The Public Eye – Public Amenity
- Twine – Fruit To Ripe
- Vic Flick – James Bond theme (Dr No)
- Ken Shorter – “Stone” HD trailer
- The Avantgarde – Naturally Stoned
- Carly Simon – In Times When My Head
- Bee Gees – Massachusetts
- The Paley Brothers – Come Out & Play
- Blues Image – Ride Captain Ride
- Jim Abrahams – “The Naked Gun” trailer 1
- Bloodstone – Give Me Your Heart
- The Olivia Tremor Control – Jumping Fences
- Toni Price – Tumbleweed
- Lotti Golden – Who Are Your friends
- Lesley Duncan – Chain Of Love
- clair hamill – The River Song
- Steely dan – Any World (That I’m Welcome To)
- John McCormack – man Without Love
- Charlie the Hamster – It’s Camp meeting Time
- Apologetix – Abraham Amazed
- Bruce Haack – The Motor Bike Song
- Jimmy Ward & the Streakers – Superstreaker
- Blowfly – Spread the Cheeks
- Matthew Butler – Bright Eyes
