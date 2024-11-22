Critical Mess: 2024-11-22

- Amen Corner – (If Paradise Is) Half As Nice
- Swapmeet – Tell Me
- Short Snarl – Above The Knee
- Sons Of Zoku – Kuhnoo
- The War Room – The Top Floor
- The Kinks – You really Got Me
- Dexy’s Midnight Runners – Geno
- Quincy Jones – Soul Bossa Nova
- Frank Sinatra – Fly Me To The Moon
- Michael Jackson – Thriller
- King Crimson – I Talk To The Wind
- Granny’s Intention – Sandy’s On The Phone
- Tyka Nelson – End Of The Road
- Blind Faith – Sea Of Joy
- Joni Mitchell – Woodstock
- The Audreys – Paradise City
- KT Tunstall – Other Side Of The World
- The Honey Cone – The day I found Myself
- Cilla Black – All Night Long
- The Cheeky Girls – Take Your Shoes Off
- Ananda Shankar – Jumping Jack Flash
- Al Tijuana & His Jewish Brass – It’s Not Unusual
- Charlie Hamster – Shadrach, Meschach & Abed
- Apologetix – The Book Of Life
- John McCormack – Everybody Hurts
- Barbara cartland – Always
- Apologetix – Rebuild This City
- Bob Rogers – The Teen Commandments
