Critical Mess: 2024-11-22

  1. Amen Corner – (If Paradise Is) Half As Nice
  2. Swapmeet – Tell Me
  3. Short Snarl – Above The Knee
  4. Sons Of Zoku – Kuhnoo
  5. The War Room – The Top Floor
  6. The Kinks – You really Got Me
  7. Dexy’s Midnight Runners – Geno
  8. Quincy Jones – Soul Bossa Nova
  9. Frank Sinatra – Fly Me To The Moon
  10. Michael Jackson – Thriller
  11. King Crimson – I Talk To The Wind
  12. Granny’s Intention – Sandy’s On The Phone
  13. Tyka Nelson – End Of The Road
  14. Blind Faith – Sea Of Joy
  15. Joni Mitchell – Woodstock
  16. The Audreys – Paradise City
  17. KT Tunstall – Other Side Of The World
  18. The Honey Cone – The day I found Myself
  19. Cilla Black – All Night Long
  20. The Cheeky Girls – Take Your Shoes Off
  21. Ananda Shankar – Jumping Jack Flash
  22. Al Tijuana & His Jewish Brass – It’s Not Unusual
  23. Charlie Hamster – Shadrach, Meschach & Abed
  24. Apologetix – The Book Of Life
  25. John McCormack – Everybody Hurts
  26. Barbara cartland – Always
  27. Apologetix – Rebuild This City
  28. Bob Rogers – The Teen Commandments
