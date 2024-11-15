Critical Mess: 2024-11-15

Written by on November 15, 2024

  1. Daughter – Home
  2. Cosmic Dragon – Lost Together
  3. Amillia Wolff – Bug Love​/
  4. Marina Herlop – Shaolin Mantis
  5. Maria W Horn & Sara Parkman – Hornlåten (The horn song)
  6. Félicia Atkinson – Des pierres (stones)
  7. Chinese Electronic Music Project – Water Village (Sunset)
  8. Luka Kevešević – Prologue: Departure
  9. Andrew Lang – Frailty
  10. Catherine Christer Hennix – The Well-Tuned Marimba
  11. Anna Homler and Steve Moshier – Celestial Ash
  12. Gail Priest – The Common Koel
  13. Lisa Bella Donna – The Veils Of Cosmogonic Departure
