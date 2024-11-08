Critical Mess: 2024-11-08

Written by on November 8, 2024

  1. Gong – I’ve Been Stone Before
  2. DJ Tri!p – My Mother Keeps Introducing Me To Women
  3. Naomi Keyte – Circles
  4. Basty H – Let’s Rock Together
  5. The Tullamarines – OMG
  6. David Harris – “The Warriors” trailer
  7. Jack Jones – Wives & Lovers
  8. John Cale – Days Of Steam
  9. Crow – Kilkeel
  10. Terri Garr – “Tootsie” excerpt
  11. Iron Maiden – Women In Uniform
  12. Grateful Dead – Truckin’
  13. Bonnie Koloc – After All This Time
  14. Kathy McCord – Take Away This Pain
  15. Pamela Polland – Music, Music
  16. Harriet Schock – The Calling
  17. The Sound Of Music – My Favourite Things About Project 2025
  18. Apologetix – Almight God Won’t Die
  19. Del Rubio Sisters – Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead
  20. John McCormack – Save The Last Dance For Me
  21. Vince Gill – It’s Hard To Kiss The Lips That Chew Your Ass Out All Day Long
  22. Pip Proud – Lover, Lover
  23. The Kids Of Widney High – New Car
  24. Living Voices – Positively Fourth Street
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Radioactive: 2024-11-08

Previous post

Follow The Sound: 2024-11-07

Current track

Title

Artist