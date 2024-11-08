Critical Mess: 2024-11-08

- Gong – I’ve Been Stone Before
- DJ Tri!p – My Mother Keeps Introducing Me To Women
- Naomi Keyte – Circles
- Basty H – Let’s Rock Together
- The Tullamarines – OMG
- David Harris – “The Warriors” trailer
- Jack Jones – Wives & Lovers
- John Cale – Days Of Steam
- Crow – Kilkeel
- Terri Garr – “Tootsie” excerpt
- Iron Maiden – Women In Uniform
- Grateful Dead – Truckin’
- Bonnie Koloc – After All This Time
- Kathy McCord – Take Away This Pain
- Pamela Polland – Music, Music
- Harriet Schock – The Calling
- The Sound Of Music – My Favourite Things About Project 2025
- Apologetix – Almight God Won’t Die
- Del Rubio Sisters – Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead
- John McCormack – Save The Last Dance For Me
- Vince Gill – It’s Hard To Kiss The Lips That Chew Your Ass Out All Day Long
- Pip Proud – Lover, Lover
- The Kids Of Widney High – New Car
- Living Voices – Positively Fourth Street
Reader's opinions