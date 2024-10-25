Critical Mess: 2024-10-25

- MX-80 – Halloween theme
- The Shaggs – It’s Halloween
- Baby Teeth – Runt
- Monkey With A Gun Theate Guild – The Aet Of Cricket
- Veronica Wagner – The Terror Ghosts
- Shannon – Ghosts
- Nymphs – Revolt
- The New Charlatans – Win – Lose
- Mitzi Gaynor – I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Out Of My Hair
- Mouth & MacNeal – I See A Star
- One Direction – Live While You’re Young
- Cissy Houston – I’ll Be There
- Bonnie Raitt – Love Has No Pride
- George Negus – Theme “Foreign Correspondent”
- Dragon – Rain
- Aretha Franklin – Ain’t No Way
- Ace Of Cups – Gospel Songs
- Bob & Marcia – Sweet Memories
- Sweetwater – Two Worlds
- The Cartridge Family – Dickheads With Guns
- Apologetix – Isaiah 9-1-2
- June Bronhill – The Lord’s Prayer (disco version)
- Rick Dees – Mr Bigfoot
- Kim Dong Won – I Still Believe
- Bird & McDonald – Candy Rapper
- Susi & Leo – Smoke On The Water
- John McCormack – Paranoid
- Barry Crocker – Washed Down The Gutter
- Robert Dryden – Skinny Toe
Reader's opinions