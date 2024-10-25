Critical Mess: 2024-10-25

Written by on October 25, 2024

  1. MX-80 – Halloween theme
  2. The Shaggs – It’s Halloween
  3. Baby Teeth – Runt
  4. Monkey With A Gun Theate Guild – The Aet Of Cricket
  5. Veronica Wagner – The Terror Ghosts
  6. Shannon – Ghosts
  7. Nymphs – Revolt
  8. The New Charlatans – Win – Lose
  9. Mitzi Gaynor – I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Out Of My Hair
  10. Mouth & MacNeal – I See A Star
  11. One Direction – Live While You’re Young
  12. Cissy Houston – I’ll Be There
  13. Bonnie Raitt – Love Has No Pride
  14. George Negus – Theme “Foreign Correspondent”
  15. Dragon – Rain
  16. Aretha Franklin – Ain’t No Way
  17. Ace Of Cups – Gospel Songs
  18. Bob & Marcia – Sweet Memories
  19. Sweetwater – Two Worlds
  20. The Cartridge Family – Dickheads With Guns
  21. Apologetix – Isaiah 9-1-2
  22. June Bronhill – The Lord’s Prayer (disco version)
  23. Rick Dees – Mr Bigfoot
  24. Kim Dong Won – I Still Believe
  25. Bird & McDonald – Candy Rapper
  26. Susi & Leo – Smoke On The Water
  27. John McCormack – Paranoid
  28. Barry Crocker – Washed Down The Gutter
  29. Robert Dryden – Skinny Toe
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Radioactive: 2024-10-25

Previous post

Mystery Train: 2024-10-24

Current track

Title

Artist