Critical Mess: 2024-09-27

Written by on September 27, 2024

  1. Roy Ayers – Brawling Broads
  2. Wake In Fright – Makin’ Me Forget
  3. Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
  4. Newager – Summer Breezy 1
  5. Bonnie Raitt – Run Like A Thief
  6. Tommy Cash – Six White Horses
  7. Jimmy Gilmer & The Fireballs – Sugar Shack
  8. Johnny Cash & June carter – Jackson
  9. Lex Marinos – Kingswood Country Theme
  10. The Status Cymbal – Lovin’ Day
  11. The Electric Flag – Groovin’ Is Easy
  12. The Jackson – Goin’ Places
  13. Zoot Money & Big Rool Band – A Big Time Operator
  14. James Earl Jones – excerpt “The Empire Strikes Back”
  15. Simple Minds – Promised You A Miracle
  16. The Easybeats – Sorry
  17. Bojura – The Letter
  18. Maze & Frankie Beverly – While I’m Alone
  19. Francois Hardy / Iggy Pop – I’ll Be Seeing You
  20. Cowboy – 5’ll Get You Ten
  21. Blosson Dearie – Manhatten
  22. Freddie Dean – Big Legged Woman
  23. Kids Praise – The Bible Alphabet Song
  24. Fred Langer – You’re The Sweetest Little Foetus
  25. Highway 61 – Elvis Is Back Rap
  26. John McCormack – Sweet Caroline
  27. Apologetix – I can’t grow From That
  28. Little Markie – Thankyou Jesus
