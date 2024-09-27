Critical Mess: 2024-09-27

- Roy Ayers – Brawling Broads
- Wake In Fright – Makin’ Me Forget
- Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
- Newager – Summer Breezy 1
- Bonnie Raitt – Run Like A Thief
- Tommy Cash – Six White Horses
- Jimmy Gilmer & The Fireballs – Sugar Shack
- Johnny Cash & June carter – Jackson
- Lex Marinos – Kingswood Country Theme
- The Status Cymbal – Lovin’ Day
- The Electric Flag – Groovin’ Is Easy
- The Jackson – Goin’ Places
- Zoot Money & Big Rool Band – A Big Time Operator
- James Earl Jones – excerpt “The Empire Strikes Back”
- Simple Minds – Promised You A Miracle
- The Easybeats – Sorry
- Bojura – The Letter
- Maze & Frankie Beverly – While I’m Alone
- Francois Hardy / Iggy Pop – I’ll Be Seeing You
- Cowboy – 5’ll Get You Ten
- Blosson Dearie – Manhatten
- Freddie Dean – Big Legged Woman
- Kids Praise – The Bible Alphabet Song
- Fred Langer – You’re The Sweetest Little Foetus
- Highway 61 – Elvis Is Back Rap
- John McCormack – Sweet Caroline
- Apologetix – I can’t grow From That
- Little Markie – Thankyou Jesus
