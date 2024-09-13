Critical Mess: 2024-09-13

- James Carr – Freedom Train
- Baterz – Goth
- Soursob Bob – Plenty Of Fish
- Mark Curtis & The Flanellettes – Kilometers
- Blue Mink – Melting Pot
- Pat Lewis – Can’t Shake It Loose
- Sergio Mendes & Brasil 66 – The Look Of Love
- James Darren – Goodbye Cruel World
- Dionne Warwick – I’ll Never Love This Way Again
- Sha Na Na – payday
- Crazy P – Stop Space Return
- 60 Foot Dolls – Happy Shopper
- The Monitors – Singing In The 80’s
- Camera Obscura – The Sweetest Thing
- Little Feat – Willin’
- Phoebe Snow – Don’t Let Me Down
- Florence Ballard – Yours Until Tomorrow
- Richard & Linda Thompson – Did She Jump Or Was She Pushed
- John McCormack – Three Times A Lady
- E-Rotic – The Horniest Single In The World
- Joyce – I Get All Excited
- Sixties – Sex Education
- Apologetix – Once Living, Twice Died
- New Ager – Break It Down
- The Kelly Family – Pee Pee
- Robert Dryden – Skinny Toe
Reader's opinions