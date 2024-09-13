Critical Mess: 2024-09-13

September 13, 2024

  1. James Carr – Freedom Train
  2. Baterz – Goth
  3. Soursob Bob – Plenty Of Fish
  4. Mark Curtis & The Flanellettes – Kilometers
  5. Blue Mink – Melting Pot
  6. Pat Lewis – Can’t Shake It Loose
  7. Sergio Mendes & Brasil 66 – The Look Of Love
  8. James Darren – Goodbye Cruel World
  9. Dionne Warwick – I’ll Never Love This Way Again
  10. Sha Na Na – payday
  11. Crazy P – Stop Space Return
  12. 60 Foot Dolls – Happy Shopper
  13. The Monitors – Singing In The 80’s
  14. Camera Obscura – The Sweetest Thing
  15. Little Feat – Willin’
  16. Phoebe Snow – Don’t Let Me Down
  17. Florence Ballard – Yours Until Tomorrow
  18. Richard & Linda Thompson – Did She Jump Or Was She Pushed
  19. John McCormack – Three Times A Lady
  20. E-Rotic – The Horniest Single In The World
  21. Joyce – I Get All Excited
  22. Sixties – Sex Education
  23. Apologetix – Once Living, Twice Died
  24. New Ager – Break It Down
  25. The Kelly Family – Pee Pee
  26. Robert Dryden – Skinny Toe
