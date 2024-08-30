Critical Mess: 2024-08-30

- Silver Apples – Oscillations
- Druid Fluids – Flutterby
- 5 Sided Cube – Lachie Is Sight Reading
- Soursob Bob – Earrings
- Xenura – It’s Not The Same
- Wake In Fright – Punchcard
- The Greg Khin Band – The Break UP Song
- The Chamber Brothers – I Can’t Turn You Loose
- R & T Stone – We Do It
- Lynne Hamilton – On The Inside
- Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs – Stay
- Mike Sarne with Wendy Richard – Come Outisde
- Great White – Once Bitten, Twice Shy
- Dalida & Alain Delon – Paroles Paroles
- K D Lang – Miss Chatelaine
- Thunder & Rain – Once I Was
- Rising Appalachia – Medicine
- Mahalia Jackson – I Found The Answer
- Tim Buckley – Dream Letter
- Cafe Creme – Beatle Disco Medley (excerpt)
- John McCormack – Suspicious Minds
- Apologetix – Sad Today In The Dark
- Gene Marshall – Shake Your Good Stuff
- Bill Cosby – What You Tnink Bout Lickin’ My Chicken
- Don Bowan – The Other Ringo
- Paleltte Swap Ninja – He’s Leaving Home
- Chuck Woolery – The Greatest Love Affair
