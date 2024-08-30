Critical Mess: 2024-08-30

Written by on August 30, 2024

  1. Silver Apples – Oscillations
  2. Druid Fluids – Flutterby
  3. 5 Sided Cube – Lachie Is Sight Reading
  4. Soursob Bob – Earrings
  5. Xenura – It’s Not The Same
  6. Wake In Fright – Punchcard
  7. The Greg Khin Band – The Break UP Song
  8. The Chamber Brothers – I Can’t Turn You Loose
  9. R & T Stone – We Do It
  10. Lynne Hamilton – On The Inside
  11. Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs – Stay
  12. Mike Sarne with Wendy Richard – Come Outisde
  13. Great White – Once Bitten, Twice Shy
  14. Dalida & Alain Delon – Paroles Paroles
  15. K D Lang – Miss Chatelaine
  16. Thunder & Rain – Once I Was
  17. Rising Appalachia – Medicine
  18. Mahalia Jackson – I Found The Answer
  19. Tim Buckley – Dream Letter
  20. Cafe Creme – Beatle Disco Medley (excerpt)
  21. John McCormack – Suspicious Minds
  22. Apologetix – Sad Today In The Dark
  23. Gene Marshall – Shake Your Good Stuff
  24. Bill Cosby – What You Tnink Bout Lickin’ My Chicken
  25. Don Bowan – The Other Ringo
  26. Paleltte Swap Ninja – He’s Leaving Home
  27. Chuck Woolery – The Greatest Love Affair
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2024-08-29

Current track

Title

Artist