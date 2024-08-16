Critical Mess: 2024-08-16

Written by on August 16, 2024

  1. Wing – Let it Be
  2. Xaviera Hollander – Michelle
  3. Peter Sellers – A Hard Day’s Night
  4. Cathy Berbian – I Want To Hold Your Hand
  5. Joe Pesci – Gotta get You Into My Life
  6. Mel Torme – She Leaving Home
  7. Milton Berle – Yellow Submarine
  8. Bill Cosby – Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band
  9. Sean Connery – In My Life
  10. Bugs & Friends – The Fool On The Hill
  11. Mme St Onge – Help!
  12. The Beatle Barkers – WE Can Work It Out
  13. The Red Navy Singers – Let it Be
  14. John McCormack – Something
  15. D.B.M – Disco beatlemania
  16. Wing – Love Me Do
  17. Mrs Miller – A Hard Day’s night
  18. Forbes – The Beatles
  19. Michael Mills – Satan Message In Beatle Songs
  20. Steve Hartley – The Beatles Forever
  21. Tich & the Quakers – Santa Bring Me A Ringo
  22. The Fans – BA Beatle For Christmas
  23. Die Sweetles – Ich Wunsch Mir Zum Gerbartstag Einen Beatles ( I Want A Beatle For My Birthday)
  24. Apologetix – Love The Jews
  25. Apologetix – Addicted To Christ
  26. Apologetix – L.S.F
  27. Balsara & His Singing Strings – I Want To Hold Your Hand
  28. Shitty Flute – Don’t Let Me Down
  29. Brian Sewell – I Want To Be your Man
  30. Palette Swap Ninja – Leia Organa
  31. Gene Moss – I Wanna Bite Your Hand
  32. William Shatner – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
