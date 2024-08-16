Critical Mess: 2024-08-16

- Wing – Let it Be
- Xaviera Hollander – Michelle
- Peter Sellers – A Hard Day’s Night
- Cathy Berbian – I Want To Hold Your Hand
- Joe Pesci – Gotta get You Into My Life
- Mel Torme – She Leaving Home
- Milton Berle – Yellow Submarine
- Bill Cosby – Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band
- Sean Connery – In My Life
- Bugs & Friends – The Fool On The Hill
- Mme St Onge – Help!
- The Beatle Barkers – WE Can Work It Out
- The Red Navy Singers – Let it Be
- John McCormack – Something
- D.B.M – Disco beatlemania
- Wing – Love Me Do
- Mrs Miller – A Hard Day’s night
- Forbes – The Beatles
- Michael Mills – Satan Message In Beatle Songs
- Steve Hartley – The Beatles Forever
- Tich & the Quakers – Santa Bring Me A Ringo
- The Fans – BA Beatle For Christmas
- Die Sweetles – Ich Wunsch Mir Zum Gerbartstag Einen Beatles ( I Want A Beatle For My Birthday)
- Apologetix – Love The Jews
- Apologetix – Addicted To Christ
- Apologetix – L.S.F
- Balsara & His Singing Strings – I Want To Hold Your Hand
- Shitty Flute – Don’t Let Me Down
- Brian Sewell – I Want To Be your Man
- Palette Swap Ninja – Leia Organa
- Gene Moss – I Wanna Bite Your Hand
- William Shatner – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
