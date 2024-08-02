Critical Mess: 2024-08-02

Written by on August 2, 2024

  1. Sly & The Family Stone – Frisky
  2. Mick Vulture with Jessica Luxx – I Always Did
  3. The Teenage Joans – Intifada
  4. The Genevieves – Adore You
  5. Moby Grape – Hey Grandma
  6. The Four Tops – Standing In The Shadow Of Love
  7. Sandy Posey – Single Girl
  8. Sandy Posey – Born A Woman
  9. The Freedom Singers – This Little Light Of Mine
  10. John Mayall & The Blues Breakers – I’m Your Witch Doctor
  11. The New World Singers – Blowin In The Wind
  12. Ricky Nelson – Young World
  13. The Young Tradition – The Boar’s Head Carol
  14. Evelyn Thomas – Masquerade
  15. Laurie Styvers – Gemini Girl
  16. Ruth Moody – Cold Outside
  17. Starling Arrow – Fly Away
  18. Tori Amos – Winter
  19. Vinegar Joe – Ride Me Easy Rider
  20. Wing – Back In Black
  21. John McCormack – Lockdown
  22. William Hung – Get Ya Bon Bons
  23. Bugs & Friends – Birthday
  24. Apologetix – Jesus Is God’s Son
  25. Anita Hardcok – It Won’t Suck Itself
  26. Leoncie – Satan City
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2024-08-01

Current track

Title

Artist