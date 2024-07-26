Critical Mess: 2024-07-26

- Kak – Trieulogy
- Peter Hook & the Light – New Dawn Fades (Live in Australia)
- 0.1 – The Dance of Mechanical Birds
- short snarl – Heat, Heavy
- Brian Eno – Fickle Sun (III) I’m Set Free
- Ambient Beat – Stone Dragon
- White Columns – Trust
- Observation – O2
- Dimitrios – The Edge of The World
- Olivia Belli – Sol Novo
- Libby van Cleve – Xantippe’s Rebuke
- Lisa Gerrard – The Rite
- Monica Brooks – Morph For Puddles
- Melanie Eden – End of Known
- Ostanes – Hemelvaart
- Maria W. Horn – Ångermanländska bilder
Reader's opinions