Critical Mess: 2024-07-26

  1. Kak – Trieulogy
  2. Peter Hook & the Light – New Dawn Fades (Live in Australia)
  3. 0.1 – The Dance of Mechanical Birds
  4. short snarl – Heat, Heavy
  5. Brian Eno – Fickle Sun (III) I’m Set Free
  6. Ambient Beat – Stone Dragon
  7. White Columns – Trust
  8. Observation – O2
  9. Dimitrios – The Edge of The World
  10. Olivia Belli – Sol Novo
  11. Libby van Cleve – Xantippe’s Rebuke
  12. Lisa Gerrard – The Rite
  13. Monica Brooks – Morph For Puddles
  14. Melanie Eden – End of Known
  15. Ostanes – Hemelvaart
  16. Maria W. Horn – Ångermanländska bilder
