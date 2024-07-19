Critical Mess: 2024-07-19

- Young-Holt Unlimited – Pusher Man
- Dieter Horvat – The Escape
- Effie Isobel – Peach Heart
- Kelly Brouhaha – Every Night
- Short Snarl – Part II – Time Passes
- Richard Simmons – Sweatin, To The Oldies
- Steeler’s Wheel – Star
- Shelly Duvall – Trailer “3 Women”
- Keith Carradine – I’m Easy
- Pussycat – Georgie
- Dave Loggins – If I Had My Wish Tonight
- The Oak Ridge Boys – Come On In
- Frank Zappa – I’m The Slime
- The Staple Singers – Heavy Makes You Happy
- The Savage Rose – A Girl I Knew
- The Steadfast Shepherd – The Burial
- Bob Dylan – Chimes Of Freedom
- The Insect Trust – The Eyes Of A New York Woman
- William Hung – We Are The Champions
- Apologetix – I Re-write The Songs
- John McCormack – Love Is All
- Sex & Life – Jungle Dream
- Jan Terri – You Want A Divorce
- Pip Proud – Adrenaline & Richard
- Gleyfly Brauly – Another Brick In The Wall
- Jimmy Mitchell – Eres Tu
Reader's opinions