Critical Mess: 2024-07-19

Written by on July 19, 2024

  1. Young-Holt Unlimited – Pusher Man
  2. Dieter Horvat – The Escape
  3. Effie Isobel – Peach Heart
  4. Kelly Brouhaha – Every Night
  5. Short Snarl – Part II – Time Passes
  6. Richard Simmons – Sweatin, To The Oldies
  7. Steeler’s Wheel – Star
  8. Shelly Duvall – Trailer “3 Women”
  9. Keith Carradine – I’m Easy
  10. Pussycat – Georgie
  11. Dave Loggins – If I Had My Wish Tonight
  12. The Oak Ridge Boys – Come On In
  13. Frank Zappa – I’m The Slime
  14. The Staple Singers – Heavy Makes You Happy
  15. The Savage Rose – A Girl I Knew
  16. The Steadfast Shepherd – The Burial
  17. Bob Dylan – Chimes Of Freedom
  18. The Insect Trust – The Eyes Of A New York Woman
  19. William Hung – We Are The Champions
  20. Apologetix – I Re-write The Songs
  21. John McCormack – Love Is All
  22. Sex & Life – Jungle Dream
  23. Jan Terri – You Want A Divorce
  24. Pip Proud – Adrenaline & Richard
  25. Gleyfly Brauly – Another Brick In The Wall
  26. Jimmy Mitchell – Eres Tu
