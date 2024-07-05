Critical Mess: 2024-07-05

  1. Martin Mull – Santa Doesn’t Cop Out On Dope
  2. The Trafalgars – Come On
  3. Gerry Masi – Daniel
  4. The Moon Mountaineer – Shoots
  5. Short Snarl – Above The Knee
  6. Kitchenwitch – Rosemary
  7. Johnny Mandell – Suicide Is Painless
  8. Donald Sutherland – “Don’t Look Now” trailer
  9. Pachabel – Canon in D
  10. Carl Carlton – Everlasting Love
  11. Kinky Friedman – Get Your Biscuits In The Oven & Your Buns In The Bed
  12. Kinky Friedman – Men’s Room LA
  13. The Contortions – Design To Kill
  14. Crazy Town – Butterfly
  15. Gandalf – I Watch The Moon
  16. Susanna Hoffs – Catch The Wind
  17. Joan Armatrading – Willow
  18. Thelma Jones – Only Yesterday
  19. Rickie Lee Jones – Last Chance Texaco
  20. Gil Trythal – Nashville Moog
  21. Vulva Valoo – Smash In My fanny
  22. Sexton Ming – Children Are Scum
  23. The New Creation – The Status Quo Song
  24. John McCormack – Maniac
  25. Apologetix – They Blindly Speak Of Science
  26. Russ “Big Daddy” Blackwell – The Little Monster
  27. Barbara Markay – It’s All Rite To Fuck All Night
