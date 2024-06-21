Critical Mess: 2024-06-21

- Dizzy Gillespie – Stomped & Wasted
- Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
- Mums Favourite – Where Are The Birds?
- Where’s The Pope – Self Doubt
- Francois Hardy – All Over The World
- Francois Hardy – Comment Te Dire Adieu
- Brenda Lee – Sunday Sunrise
- Saving Rose – Travelin’
- Mouth & McNeal – How Do You Do
- The Selecter – Three Minute Hero
- Angela Bofill – Angel Of The Night
- Fenix TX – All My Fault
- Buckingham Nicks – Frozen Love
- Marshall Chapman – Somewhere South Of Macon
- Priscilla Ahn – Norwegian Wood
- Jackson Browne – Something Fine
- Townes Van Zandt – Dead Flowers
- John McCormack – Always On My Mind
- Apologetix – Billy Don’t Be A Weirdo
- Betty Barnes – Requiem For A Girl Born Of The Wrong Time
- Billie Joe Armstrong – Look For Love
- Billy Joe Burnette – Welcome Home Elvis
- Captain Hook & His Christmas Pirate Crew – Joy To The World
- Arnold Schwarzenegger – Nothing Compares To Sharon Stone
- E-Rotic – Gimme The Good Sex
- Grange Hill Cast – Just Say No
