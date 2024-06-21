Critical Mess: 2024-06-21

Written by on June 21, 2024

  1. Dizzy Gillespie – Stomped & Wasted
  2. Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
  3. Mums Favourite – Where Are The Birds?
  4. Where’s The Pope – Self Doubt
  5. Francois Hardy – All Over The World
  6. Francois Hardy – Comment Te Dire Adieu
  7. Brenda Lee – Sunday Sunrise
  8. Saving Rose – Travelin’
  9. Mouth & McNeal – How Do You Do
  10. The Selecter – Three Minute Hero
  11. Angela Bofill – Angel Of The Night
  12. Fenix TX – All My Fault
  13. Buckingham Nicks – Frozen Love
  14. Marshall Chapman – Somewhere South Of Macon
  15. Priscilla Ahn – Norwegian Wood
  16. Jackson Browne – Something Fine
  17. Townes Van Zandt – Dead Flowers
  18. John McCormack – Always On My Mind
  19. Apologetix – Billy Don’t Be A Weirdo
  20. Betty Barnes – Requiem For A Girl Born Of The Wrong Time
  21. Billie Joe Armstrong – Look For Love
  22. Billy Joe Burnette – Welcome Home Elvis
  23. Captain Hook & His Christmas Pirate Crew – Joy To The World
  24. Arnold Schwarzenegger – Nothing Compares To Sharon Stone
  25. E-Rotic – Gimme The Good Sex
  26. Grange Hill Cast – Just Say No
