Critical Mess: 2024-06-07

  1. Smegma – Disco Queen
  2. Overdue Fiction – You’ll be fine
  3. Kirsty Stegwazi – Scary
  4. Hepe Mateh – The Funky Drummer
  5. Mum’s Favourite – Love Boat
  6. The Bobby Fuller Four – I Fought The Law
  7. Toothpick – Supersize Me
  8. Iron Butterfly – In-a-gadda-da-vida
  9. Bob Rogers – The Teen Commandments
  10. Joe Koerner & Willie Murphy – Magazine
  11. Julie Andrews / Dick Van Dyke – Supercalifrafalisticexpialidocius
  12. Black Lace – Agadoo
  13. The Happening Thang – (When You’re On) The Losing End
  14. Neil Young – Tell Me Why
  15. Shirley Collins – Hares ON The Mountain
  16. Kate Wolf – Green Eyes
  17. Gary P Nunn – London Homesick Blues
  18. Jimmy Fuzz & His Orchestra – Let Me Sit On Your Lap
  19. Apologetix – Read Acts
  20. Conor Michael – Horse Outside
  21. Charlie Hickson – Story Of The UFO
  22. Major Bill Smith – Freddy The Disco Frog
  23. Tom Arico – Baby On The Way
