Critical Mess: 2024-05-17

Written by on May 17, 2024

  1. discord – Trees
  2. Jean Michel Jarre – Oxygene Part 5
  3. Clem Leek – Challenger
  4. Luke Million – Transylvania Disco
  5. Caterina Barbieri – Swirls of You
  6. c.db.sn – A Silent Sea
  7. TLC Fam – Smelane Boyz (Da 3rd mix)
  8. Alpen – A Meditation On Flight
  9. lonomy – Silence
  10. Pretty Boy Crossover – jealousy
  11. Penelope Trappes – Blood Moon
  12. Luka Kevešević – Voyager
  13. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Song For Bob
  14. P u s – Existimos
  15. DJ Georgia – Jungle Jump
  16. Anton Fier – Dreamspeed (Realm of the Senseless Mix)
  17. VICAR – Onwards
  18. Anna Homler and Steve Moshier – Sirens
  19. Kim Myhr & Australian Art Orchestra – Part Three: No Walls, No Ceiling, No Windows
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Radioactive: 2024-05-17

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2024-05-16

Current track

Title

Artist