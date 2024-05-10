Critical Mess: 2024-05-10

- Snakefinger – The Spot
- The Genevieves – Nothing Happens
- Emily Davis – Stars Grow Old
- Ricky Albreck – She Wasn’t There
- Duanne Eddy – Ramrod
- Chan Romero – Hippy, Hippy Shake
- The Move – Blackberry Way
- The Moody Blues – The Best Way To Travel
- The Master Apprentices – Undecided
- The Limeliters – The Hammer Song
- The Sensations – Just One Smile
- Tony Tuff – I’m So Glad
- The Dicks – Hate The Police
- Leeway – Be Loved
- Tavares – Free Ride
- The Allman Brothers – Jessica
- Gram Parsons – Streets Of Baltimore
- Dory Previn – Camera Obscura
- Asha Puthli – Let Me In Your Life
- Norah Jones – Sunrise
- Bill Oddie & The Superspike Squad (feat. John Cleese) – Superspike
- Apologetix – Preach Baby
- Todd Anderson – Older Women
- E-Rotic – Max Don’t Have Sex With Your Ex
- Blowfly – Who Did I Eat Last Night
- Harry & Terry – Ordinary People
- Strawberry Shortcake – Kids Funky Disco rap
Reader's opinions