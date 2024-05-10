Critical Mess: 2024-05-10

Written by on May 10, 2024

  1. Snakefinger – The Spot
  2. The Genevieves – Nothing Happens
  3. Emily Davis – Stars Grow Old
  4. Ricky Albreck – She Wasn’t There
  5. Duanne Eddy – Ramrod
  6. Chan Romero – Hippy, Hippy Shake
  7. The Move – Blackberry Way
  8. The Moody Blues – The Best Way To Travel
  9. The Master Apprentices – Undecided
  10. The Limeliters – The Hammer Song
  11. The Sensations – Just One Smile
  12. Tony Tuff – I’m So Glad
  13. The Dicks – Hate The Police
  14. Leeway – Be Loved
  15. Tavares – Free Ride
  16. The Allman Brothers – Jessica
  17. Gram Parsons – Streets Of Baltimore
  18. Dory Previn – Camera Obscura
  19. Asha Puthli – Let Me In Your Life
  20. Norah Jones – Sunrise
  21. Bill Oddie & The Superspike Squad (feat. John Cleese) – Superspike
  22. Apologetix – Preach Baby
  23. Todd Anderson – Older Women
  24. E-Rotic – Max Don’t Have Sex With Your Ex
  25. Blowfly – Who Did I Eat Last Night
  26. Harry & Terry – Ordinary People
  27. Strawberry Shortcake – Kids Funky Disco rap
