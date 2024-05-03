Critical Mess: 2024-05-03
Written by Playlist Robot on May 3, 2024
- Alex Mader – 2. you promised
- Federico Albanese – Time Has Changed
- Lisa Lerkenfeldt – Cobwebs (Wet Glitter Remix)
- Penelope Trappes – Nite Hive
- Caterina Barbieri – Undular
- Featherstone – Life Cycles
- Avalon Kane – Lightspeed
- Opium Desert – Voluntary Coma
- Martina Bertoni – Moving Nature
- Gigi Masin & Rod Modell – Red Hair Girl at the Boat Stop
- Vanessa Rossetto – Whole Stories
- Alex Mader – 3. next time finish me off