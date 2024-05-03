Critical Mess: 2024-05-03

Written by on May 3, 2024

  1. Alex Mader – 2. you promised
  2. Federico Albanese – Time Has Changed
  3. Lisa Lerkenfeldt – Cobwebs (Wet Glitter Remix)
  4. Penelope Trappes – Nite Hive
  5. Caterina Barbieri – Undular
  6. Featherstone – Life Cycles
  7. Avalon Kane – Lightspeed
  8. Opium Desert – Voluntary Coma
  9. Martina Bertoni – Moving Nature
  10. Gigi Masin & Rod Modell – Red Hair Girl at the Boat Stop
  11. Vanessa Rossetto – Whole Stories
  12. Alex Mader – 3. next time finish me off
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Radioactive: 2024-05-03

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2024-05-02

Current track

Title

Artist