Critical Mess: 2024-04-26

Written by on April 26, 2024

  1. Casey – Milo
  2. Basty H – Red Drink
  3. Swap Meet – Tell Us
  4. Elizabeth Prophet – Point Omega
  5. The Sundials – Baby
  6. Molly Rocket – God Damn
  7. Kayak – Wintertime
  8. Firehouse – Don’t Treat Me Bad
  9. Eleanor Coppola – “Hearts Of Dearkness” trailer
  10. Clarence “Frogman” Henry – (I Don’t Know Why) But I Do
  11. Personality Crisis – Twilight’s Last Gleaming
  12. Plastic Penny – Genevieve
  13. Steeleye Span – The Dark Eyed Sailor
  14. Bonnie Dobson – Light Of Love
  15. Jane Siberry – Everything Reminds Me Of My Dog
  16. Gentle Soul – See My Love (Song For Greg)
  17. Apologetix – Greater Love
  18. John McCormack – I Write The Songs
  19. KISS – Burn Bitch Burn
  20. E-Rotic – Fritz Loves My Tits
  21. Tiny Tot – Discoland
  22. Rave Ons – Curse Of The Evil Woman
  23. Tobie Lurie – Conversation
  24. Apologetix – Heaven’s Gonna Lift You Up
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2024-04-25

Current track

Title

Artist