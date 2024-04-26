Critical Mess: 2024-04-26

- Casey – Milo
- Basty H – Red Drink
- Swap Meet – Tell Us
- Elizabeth Prophet – Point Omega
- The Sundials – Baby
- Molly Rocket – God Damn
- Kayak – Wintertime
- Firehouse – Don’t Treat Me Bad
- Eleanor Coppola – “Hearts Of Dearkness” trailer
- Clarence “Frogman” Henry – (I Don’t Know Why) But I Do
- Personality Crisis – Twilight’s Last Gleaming
- Plastic Penny – Genevieve
- Steeleye Span – The Dark Eyed Sailor
- Bonnie Dobson – Light Of Love
- Jane Siberry – Everything Reminds Me Of My Dog
- Gentle Soul – See My Love (Song For Greg)
- Apologetix – Greater Love
- John McCormack – I Write The Songs
- KISS – Burn Bitch Burn
- E-Rotic – Fritz Loves My Tits
- Tiny Tot – Discoland
- Rave Ons – Curse Of The Evil Woman
- Tobie Lurie – Conversation
- Apologetix – Heaven’s Gonna Lift You Up
