Critical Mess: 2024-04-12

  1. The Impressions – It’s Not Unusual
  2. Jessica Luxx – Summer Fire
  3. Sven Svensen – Atheist Soul
  4. Caressa – Suzie Seats
  5. Tackhead – Ticking Time Bomb
  6. School Of Fish – Three Strange Days
  7. John Lennon – John Sinclair
  8. Lou Gossett Jr – Where Have All The Flowers Gone
  9. Lou Gossett Jr – Lou Gossett Jr Wins BEst Supporting Actor Oscar at 55th Academy Awards (1983)
  10. Joe Cocker / Jennifer Warnes – Love Lifts You Up
  11. The Suburban Reptiles – Saturday Night Stay At Home
  12. Steeleye Span – Fisherman’s Wife
  13. Raydio – jack & Jill
  14. Ace Of Cups – Feel Good
  15. Pooka – Stuart Strange
  16. The Deadly Nightshade – High Flying Woman
  17. The Marshall Tucker Band – Can’t You See
  18. Apologetix – Hosanna
  19. Bugs & Friends – She Loves You
  20. John McCormack – Good Lookin’ Woman
  21. E-Rotic – I’m Horny
  22. Blowfly – Rock n Roll Medley
  23. John McCormack – Queen Elizabeth II
