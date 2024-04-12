Critical Mess: 2024-04-12

- The Impressions – It’s Not Unusual
- Jessica Luxx – Summer Fire
- Sven Svensen – Atheist Soul
- Caressa – Suzie Seats
- Tackhead – Ticking Time Bomb
- School Of Fish – Three Strange Days
- John Lennon – John Sinclair
- Lou Gossett Jr – Where Have All The Flowers Gone
- Lou Gossett Jr – Lou Gossett Jr Wins BEst Supporting Actor Oscar at 55th Academy Awards (1983)
- Joe Cocker / Jennifer Warnes – Love Lifts You Up
- The Suburban Reptiles – Saturday Night Stay At Home
- Steeleye Span – Fisherman’s Wife
- Raydio – jack & Jill
- Ace Of Cups – Feel Good
- Pooka – Stuart Strange
- The Deadly Nightshade – High Flying Woman
- The Marshall Tucker Band – Can’t You See
- Apologetix – Hosanna
- Bugs & Friends – She Loves You
- John McCormack – Good Lookin’ Woman
- E-Rotic – I’m Horny
- Blowfly – Rock n Roll Medley
- John McCormack – Queen Elizabeth II
