Critical Mess: 2024-03-29

Written by on March 29, 2024

  1. James Brown – I Need help (I Can’t Do It Alone)
  2. The Raspberries – Go All The Way
  3. Eric Carman – I Wanna Hear From Your Lips
  4. World Party – Ship Of Fools
  5. Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel – Come Up & See Me (Make Me Smile)
  6. Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel – Here Comes The Sun
  7. Shirley Bassey – My Way
  8. The Searchers – Have You Ever Loved Somebody
  9. The Blackbyrds – Walking In Rhythm
  10. Vanity Fare – Early IN The Morning
  11. The Pretenders – I Remember You
  12. Telepopmuzik – Breathe
  13. Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra – Will The Circle Be Unbroken
  14. Gillian Welch – Revelator
  15. Mellow Castle – Silver Song
  16. Al Stewart – Midas Shadow
  17. Peter Rodriguez – I Like It Like That
  18. Bugs & Friends – It’s Now Or Never
  19. Apologetix – Desperate Queen
  20. E-Rotic – Help Me Dr Dick
  21. Three Beat Slide – Beach Boogie
  22. Richard & Willie – Down South
  23. Bill Cosby – Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
  24. Kevin “Bloody” Wilson – What About Poor Old Santa Claus
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2024-03-28

Current track

Title

Artist