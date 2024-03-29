Critical Mess: 2024-03-29

- James Brown – I Need help (I Can’t Do It Alone)
- The Raspberries – Go All The Way
- Eric Carman – I Wanna Hear From Your Lips
- World Party – Ship Of Fools
- Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel – Come Up & See Me (Make Me Smile)
- Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel – Here Comes The Sun
- Shirley Bassey – My Way
- The Searchers – Have You Ever Loved Somebody
- The Blackbyrds – Walking In Rhythm
- Vanity Fare – Early IN The Morning
- The Pretenders – I Remember You
- Telepopmuzik – Breathe
- Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra – Will The Circle Be Unbroken
- Gillian Welch – Revelator
- Mellow Castle – Silver Song
- Al Stewart – Midas Shadow
- Peter Rodriguez – I Like It Like That
- Bugs & Friends – It’s Now Or Never
- Apologetix – Desperate Queen
- E-Rotic – Help Me Dr Dick
- Three Beat Slide – Beach Boogie
- Richard & Willie – Down South
- Bill Cosby – Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
- Kevin “Bloody” Wilson – What About Poor Old Santa Claus
Reader's opinions