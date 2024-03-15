Critical Mess: 2024-03-15

Written by on March 15, 2024

  1. Ramsey Lewis – Hi-Heel Sneekers
  2. Bronham – William & Gundula
  3. Cal Williams Jr – Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright
  4. The Trafalgars – Come On
  5. The Mushniks – Be Whadda Want
  6. DJ Tr!p – Birdbrain
  7. B. B. Seaton – Sweet Caroline
  8. Heatwave – Always & Forever
  9. Steve Lawrence – Pretty Blue Eyes
  10. Mojo Nixon – Debbie Is Pregnant With My Two Headed Love Child
  11. MC5 – Kick Out The Jams
  12. Dave Granger – Port Adelaide Magpies Theme Song
  13. Marlena Shaw – It’s Better Than Walking Out
  14. The Staves – In The Long Run
  15. B W Stevenson – Lonesome
  16. Billie Joe Spears – Blanket On The Ground
  17. Scott Walker – If You Go Away
  18. Sandy Denny – Late November
  19. Bugs & Friends – With A Little Help From My Friends
  20. Apologetix – Devil Fell
  21. Gary – Little Red Book
  22. Hank Williams Jr – McCain Palin Tradition
  23. Toby Keith – Courtesy Of The Red, White & Blue
  24. Mike Crain – Bootleggesr vs Mike
  25. Kate Smith – That’s Why &*^%£s Wee Born
  26. Leon Rausch – Hanoi Jane
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2024-03-14

Current track

Title

Artist