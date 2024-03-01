Critical Mess: 2024-03-01

  1. Junior Parker – Taxman
  2. West Thebarton – Humble Heart
  3. Great Moose – Okeefenokee
  4. Wake In Fright – Can’t Tell Love
  5. DJ Tr!p feat Alia – Johnny Red
  6. Dave, Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich – The Legend Of Xanadu
  7. Dave, Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich – Bend It
  8. Tina Rainford – Silverbird
  9. The New Minstrells – Green, green
  10. The Bell Sisters – Wheel Of Fortune
  11. Flat Duo Jets – I’ll Have A Merry Christmas Without You
  12. The Gass – The New Breed
  13. The Quarryman – That’ll Be The Day
  14. Helix – Rock You
  15. Can – Spoon
  16. The Happenings – See You In September
  17. Chi Coltrane – Go Like Elijah
  18. Mary Gauthier – how You Learn To Live Alone
  19. Catpower – The Greatest
  20. Cowboy – It’s Time
  21. Dean Friedman – Lucky Stars
  22. Larry Kuykendeall – Behold The Lamb Of God
  23. Chuck Woolery – On Assault Weapons
  24. Bugs & friends – Suspicious Minds
  25. Apologetix – Book O Romans
  26. Lil’ Markie – I Am Only Me
  27. Three Beat Slide – Journey
