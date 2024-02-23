Critical Mess: 2024-02-23

Written by on February 23, 2024

  1. Harry J Allstars – Liquidator
  2. Alina Simone – Refugees
  3. Mary Lattimore – Yesterday’s Parties (feat. Rachel Goswell & Samara Lubelski)
  4. Christina Vantzou – Sister (Motion Sickness of Time Travel Remix)
  5. Wet Kiss – My Alfabeto
  6. BOK Darklord – Dragon
  7. Thurston O’Shaunnassy – Where They Went
  8. Matt Goodluck – Conspiracy
  9. 24/7 metro only 300 tickets – ƎVIL
  10. Ta-Dah! – Winged Helmet
  11. Perfect Pussy – VII
  12. The Blow – Not Dead Yet
  13. How Green – Cornflake
  14. WORNG – Hipster Pride
  15. Emma Ruth Rundle – Races
  16. Gavin Bryars – Jesus’ Blood Never Failed Me Yet
