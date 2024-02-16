Critical Mess: 2024-02-16

- Arnold Schwarzenegger – Somewhere over the rainbow
- Three Beat Slide – She Shot Me
- Ellie – Funny Nativity Scene (“sing like no-one’s listening”)
- Minipops – Shy Boy
- Goofy – Somebody just poop
- Gene Marshall – America Is My Country
- Rod Keith & The MSR Singers – Richard Nixon
- Rod Keith & The MSR Singers – Keep America Free
- Robert Ashley – Au Pair 2
- Robert Ashley – Au Pair 3
- Rita Pavone – My Name Is Potato
- Step In Step Dance “Sis”tem – Captain Christy’s Space Walk
- Willie Nelson & Toby Keith – Beer For My Horses
- Bill Currington – Like My Dog
- Rusty Ford – I Miss You But My Aim’s Improving
- Steve Jennings – You Know
- Apologetix – You Fleshly Thing
- Apologetix – The Devil Incites
- Apologetix – Wicked
- Apologetix – Sin Can Be Resistible
- Apologetix – You May Be Bright
- Max Bygraves – My Mammy
- Hai Karate Radio Ad – Sounds Of Self Defense
- Charlene & Stevie Wonder – Used To Be
- The Showbiz Soccer Team – The Showbiz Soccer Song
- Max Bygraves – Get Me To The Church On Time
- The Hollies – Wiggle That Wotsit
- Max Bygraves – My Mammy
- The Beatle Barkers – Ob La Di Ob La Da
- The Beatle Barkers – We Can Work It Out
- Bugs & Friends – Hello Good-Bye
- Charlie The Hamster – It’s Time To Hear From Heaven
- Jimmie, Ruth & Rusty – Noah & The Ark
- Baby Lulu – Pray For Me
- Carman – Satan Bites The Dust
- Bingo Gazingo – Oh Madonna, You Stole My Pants
- John McCormack – We Can’t Live Without Money
- John McCormack – Sinead O’Connor
- Bob Rivers – I Love Your Breast The Way They Are
- E-Rotic – Ralph, Don’t Make Love To Yourself
- E-Rotic – Tempt Me On The Line
- Kitty – First Time
- Apologetix – Walk On The Water
- William Hung – Hotel California
- Eilert Pilarm – I Can’t Stop Loving You
- Little Christopher – Jesus Died For Me
- Mrs Miller – Til There Was You
- Jingle Cats – Jingle Cats Medley
- William Hung – Rudolf The Red Nosed Reindeer
- The Go-Go’s – I’m Gonna Spend My Christmas With A Dalek
- Nigella Lawson – Nigella’s XXXmas
- Blowfly – Blowfly’s Christmas Party
- Eric Weber – The Museum Pick Up
- Frank Sidebottom – Christmas In Australia
