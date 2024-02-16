Critical Mess: 2024-02-16

  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger – Somewhere over the rainbow
  2. Three Beat Slide – She Shot Me
  3. Ellie – Funny Nativity Scene (“sing like no-one’s listening”)
  4. Minipops – Shy Boy
  5. Goofy – Somebody just poop
  6. Gene Marshall – America Is My Country
  7. Rod Keith & The MSR Singers – Richard Nixon
  8. Rod Keith & The MSR Singers – Keep America Free
  9. Robert Ashley – Au Pair 2
  10. Robert Ashley – Au Pair 3
  11. Rita Pavone – My Name Is Potato
  12. Step In Step Dance “Sis”tem – Captain Christy’s Space Walk
  13. Willie Nelson & Toby Keith – Beer For My Horses
  14. Bill Currington – Like My Dog
  15. Rusty Ford – I Miss You But My Aim’s Improving
  16. Steve Jennings – You Know
  17. Apologetix – You Fleshly Thing
  18. Apologetix – The Devil Incites
  19. Apologetix – Wicked
  20. Apologetix – Sin Can Be Resistible
  21. Apologetix – You May Be Bright
  22. Max Bygraves – My Mammy
  23. Hai Karate Radio Ad – Sounds Of Self Defense
  24. Charlene & Stevie Wonder – Used To Be
  25. The Showbiz Soccer Team – The Showbiz Soccer Song
  26. Max Bygraves – Get Me To The Church On Time
  27. The Hollies – Wiggle That Wotsit
  28. Max Bygraves – My Mammy
  29. The Beatle Barkers – Ob La Di Ob La Da
  30. The Beatle Barkers – We Can Work It Out
  31. Bugs & Friends – Hello Good-Bye
  32. Charlie The Hamster – It’s Time To Hear From Heaven
  33. Jimmie, Ruth & Rusty – Noah & The Ark
  34. Baby Lulu – Pray For Me
  35. Carman – Satan Bites The Dust
  36. Bingo Gazingo – Oh Madonna, You Stole My Pants
  37. John McCormack – We Can’t Live Without Money
  38. John McCormack – Sinead O’Connor
  39. Bob Rivers – I Love Your Breast The Way They Are
  40. E-Rotic – Ralph, Don’t Make Love To Yourself
  41. E-Rotic – Tempt Me On The Line
  42. Kitty – First Time
  43. Apologetix – Walk On The Water
  44. William Hung – Hotel California
  45. Eilert Pilarm – I Can’t Stop Loving You
  46. Little Christopher – Jesus Died For Me
  47. Mrs Miller – Til There Was You
  48. Jingle Cats – Jingle Cats Medley
  49. William Hung – Rudolf The Red Nosed Reindeer
  50. The Go-Go’s – I’m Gonna Spend My Christmas With A Dalek
  51. Nigella Lawson – Nigella’s XXXmas
  52. Blowfly – Blowfly’s Christmas Party
  53. Eric Weber – The Museum Pick Up
  54. Frank Sidebottom – Christmas In Australia
