Critical Mess: 2024-02-02

  1. Jacques Thollot – Watch Devil Go
  2. Funkadelic – Can You Get That
  3. Marlene Shaw – California Soul
  4. The Shangri-Las – Remember (Walking In The Sand)
  5. The Shangri-Las – Give Him A Great Big Kiss
  6. The Shangri-Las – Out On the Streets
  7. The Collins Kids – Hop, Skip & Jump
  8. Margaret Smith – There I Said It
  9. John Pilger – Tips For Seeing Through Propoganda
  10. Pluto Shervington – Ramgoat Liver
  11. Glynis Johns – Send In The Clowns
  12. David Soul – Don’t Give Up On Us
  13. David Soul – Intro “Starsky & Hutch”
  14. David Soul – Black Bean Soup
  15. Herbert Coward – Purty Mouth
  16. Scorpions – Winds Of Change
  17. Melanie – Lay Down
  18. Melanie – Brand New Key
  19. Melanie – Look What They Done To My Song, Ma
  20. Melanie – Beautiful People
  21. Melanie – Carolina In My Mind
  22. Melanie – Birthday Of The Sun (live Woodstock)
  23. Aplogetix – Taken Up
  24. Bobbi Goldsboro – A Butterfly For Bucky
  25. Nigella Lawson – Sexy Nigella
  26. Roger Hallmark & The Thrashers – Maharishi
  27. Electric Amish – Barn To Be Wild
  28. Charlie The Hamster – The Ten Commandments
