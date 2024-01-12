Critical Mess: 2024-01-12

Written by on January 12, 2024

  1. Pauline Anna Strom – Gossamer Silk
  2. Casa Ukrania – Sum (r.roo remix)
  3. Hania Rani – Time
  4. Featherstone – Life Cycles
  5. Clem Leek – Challenger
  6. Daughter – Shallows
  7. Ahmed Saleh – Feryal
  8. Martyna Basta – Untimely Dusk
  9. Mary Lattimore – And Then He Wrapped His Wings Around Me (feat. Meg Baird & Walt McClements)
  10. Caterina Barbieri – Transfixed
  11. Emma Ruth Rundle – The Tempest on Trefasser
  12. theadelaidean – Spiders Somewhere (Extended Mood)
  13. The Zues – Mt Deadmeat
  14. Olympic Bingo – High Hopes
  15. Fia Fiell – Middle Path
  16. Shoeb Ahmad – Skating On The Way
  17. Namatoke – A Mountain With A Secret
  18. K Mason – Of 2 Evils
  19. Anonymeye – If At First You Don’t Secede…
  20. Regional Curse – Best Believe
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Radioactive: 2024-01-12

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2024-01-11

Current track

Title

Artist