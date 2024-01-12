Critical Mess: 2024-01-12

- Pauline Anna Strom – Gossamer Silk
- Casa Ukrania – Sum (r.roo remix)
- Hania Rani – Time
- Featherstone – Life Cycles
- Clem Leek – Challenger
- Daughter – Shallows
- Ahmed Saleh – Feryal
- Martyna Basta – Untimely Dusk
- Mary Lattimore – And Then He Wrapped His Wings Around Me (feat. Meg Baird & Walt McClements)
- Caterina Barbieri – Transfixed
- Emma Ruth Rundle – The Tempest on Trefasser
- theadelaidean – Spiders Somewhere (Extended Mood)
- The Zues – Mt Deadmeat
- Olympic Bingo – High Hopes
- Fia Fiell – Middle Path
- Shoeb Ahmad – Skating On The Way
- Namatoke – A Mountain With A Secret
- K Mason – Of 2 Evils
- Anonymeye – If At First You Don’t Secede…
- Regional Curse – Best Believe
Reader's opinions