Critical Mess: 2024-01-05

Written by on January 5, 2024

  1. Otis Redding & Carla Thomas – new Year’s Resolution
  2. Fiendish Cavendish – Intense Chair
  3. Axe & Ivory – Stevie
  4. Jessie Luxx – Alone
  5. Wake In Fright – Punchcard
  6. We The People – My Brother, The Man
  7. The Dakotas – The Cruel Sea
  8. Flaming Youth – Earthglow
  9. Steeleye Span – gaudete
  10. The Argotiers – I Wanna Die In A Franco Cozzo Bed
  11. The Misfits – Cough / Cool
  12. The Dixie Chicks – There’s Your Trouble
  13. Leeway – Enforcer
  14. The Ozark Mountain Daredevils – Spaceship Orion
  15. Paul Simon – Kathy’s Song
  16. Vashti Bunyan – i’d Like To Walk Around In Your Mind
  17. Susan Christie – Echo In your Mind
  18. Joni Mitchell – That Song About The Midway
  19. Karen Beth – Nothing Lasts
  20. Tony Scott – Let Us Pray
  21. Wing – baby
  22. Apologetix – Hundred Nineteenth Psalm
  23. Roger Hallmark & The Thrasher Brothers – A Message To Khomeni
  24. Tony Durden – Elvis
  25. John McCormack – We Are Excited
  26. Blowfly – Blowfly’s Christmas Party
  27. Lefty Nelson – I Never Had Ten, But I Got Five Twos
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2024-01-04

Current track

Title

Artist