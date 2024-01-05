Critical Mess: 2024-01-05

- Otis Redding & Carla Thomas – new Year’s Resolution
- Fiendish Cavendish – Intense Chair
- Axe & Ivory – Stevie
- Jessie Luxx – Alone
- Wake In Fright – Punchcard
- We The People – My Brother, The Man
- The Dakotas – The Cruel Sea
- Flaming Youth – Earthglow
- Steeleye Span – gaudete
- The Argotiers – I Wanna Die In A Franco Cozzo Bed
- The Misfits – Cough / Cool
- The Dixie Chicks – There’s Your Trouble
- Leeway – Enforcer
- The Ozark Mountain Daredevils – Spaceship Orion
- Paul Simon – Kathy’s Song
- Vashti Bunyan – i’d Like To Walk Around In Your Mind
- Susan Christie – Echo In your Mind
- Joni Mitchell – That Song About The Midway
- Karen Beth – Nothing Lasts
- Tony Scott – Let Us Pray
- Wing – baby
- Apologetix – Hundred Nineteenth Psalm
- Roger Hallmark & The Thrasher Brothers – A Message To Khomeni
- Tony Durden – Elvis
- John McCormack – We Are Excited
- Blowfly – Blowfly’s Christmas Party
- Lefty Nelson – I Never Had Ten, But I Got Five Twos
Reader's opinions