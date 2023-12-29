Critical Mess: 2023-12-29

Written by on December 29, 2023

  1. Outback Cadillac – Gravestone
  2. Wedding Motel – Country Club
  3. Dave Rawlings Machine – Pilgrim (You Can’t Go Home)
  4. Ricky Albeck – Ain’t Christmas For the Dogs
  5. David Blumberg & The Maraby Band – Gertrude’s Boredom
  6. Woods – Time Fading Lines
  7. Kathryn Calder – New Frame Of Mind
  8. Mary Lattimore – Yesterday’s Parties (feat. Rachel Goswell & Samara Lubelski)
  9. Kohellus – Kalanvihreä
  10. Adam Cadell – Block Out the Sky
  11. Melanie Velarde – Donuts
  12. Chloë Sobek – Metamorphosis
  13. cilt – Too Many Crushes
  14. Laurie Spiegel – Appalachian Grove I
  15. Thurston O’Shaunnassy – Augustine The Drifter
  16. Pauline Anna Strom – Cruising Altitude 36,000 Feet
  17. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith & Suzanne Ciani – A New Day
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Radioactive: 2023-12-29

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2023-12-28

Current track

Title

Artist