Critical Mess: 2023-12-29

- Outback Cadillac – Gravestone
- Wedding Motel – Country Club
- Dave Rawlings Machine – Pilgrim (You Can’t Go Home)
- Ricky Albeck – Ain’t Christmas For the Dogs
- David Blumberg & The Maraby Band – Gertrude’s Boredom
- Woods – Time Fading Lines
- Kathryn Calder – New Frame Of Mind
- Mary Lattimore – Yesterday’s Parties (feat. Rachel Goswell & Samara Lubelski)
- Kohellus – Kalanvihreä
- Adam Cadell – Block Out the Sky
- Melanie Velarde – Donuts
- Chloë Sobek – Metamorphosis
- cilt – Too Many Crushes
- Laurie Spiegel – Appalachian Grove I
- Thurston O’Shaunnassy – Augustine The Drifter
- Pauline Anna Strom – Cruising Altitude 36,000 Feet
- Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith & Suzanne Ciani – A New Day
