Critical Mess: 2023-12-22

- Frank Kelly – Christmas Countdown
- Jingle Cats – Jingle Cats Medley
- Nigella Lawson – Nigella XXXmas
- Apologetix – Cut-rate Hotel
- William Hung – Rudolf The Red Nosed Reindeer
- The Go Gos – I’m Gonna Spend My Christmas With A Dalek
- Ricky Vera & Steve Allen – How Can Santa Come To Puerto Rico
- Unknown – Christmas In Australia
- Barry Gordon – Zoomah The Santa Claus From Mars
- Red Sovine – Is There Really A Santa Claus
- Blowfly – Blowly’s New Year’s Party
- Linda Bennett – An Old Fashioned Christmas (Daddy’s Home)
- Linda Hughes – (It’s A Sad, Sad, Time For Me) Elvis Won’t Be Here This Christmas
- Bobcat Goldthwait (Kevin & Bean) – Storytime With Bobcat
- Disco Magic – White Christmas
- Village People – Disco Santa Claus
- Tich – Santa Bring Me A Ringo
- Charlie Hamster – Christmas Yodel
- Shirley & Squirrelly – A Squirrelly Christmas
- Pledge Drive – Christmas Rhapsody
- Mariah Carey – All I Want For Christmas Is You (shitty fluted)
- Apologetix – Bethlehemian Rhapsody
- Apologetix – December 5 or 6 BC
- Apologetix – Christmas In The Stable
- Apologetix – Hotel Can’t Afford Ya
- Blowfly – Jingle Bell Cock
- Blowfly – Baby, Its Cold Outside
- Blowfly – Silver Balls
- Blowfly – Twas The Night Before Christmas
- Joes Pesci – If It Doesn’t Snow This Christmas
- Pretty Paul Parsons – Cookies & Milk
- The Wet Spots – Fist Me This Christmas
- Ivor Biggun – Give Us A Wink For Christmas
- Stevie B – Filthy ding Dong Song
- Kevin Bloody Wilson – Ho, Ho, Fucking Ho
- Milton Delugg & His Little Eskimos – Hooray For Santa Claus
- Steve Mauldlin – Oh Holy Night
