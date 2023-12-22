Critical Mess: 2023-12-22

  1. Frank Kelly – Christmas Countdown
  2. Jingle Cats – Jingle Cats Medley
  3. Nigella Lawson – Nigella XXXmas
  4. Apologetix – Cut-rate Hotel
  5. William Hung – Rudolf The Red Nosed Reindeer
  6. The Go Gos – I’m Gonna Spend My Christmas With A Dalek
  7. Ricky Vera & Steve Allen – How Can Santa Come To Puerto Rico
  8. Unknown – Christmas In Australia
  9. Barry Gordon – Zoomah The Santa Claus From Mars
  10. Red Sovine – Is There Really A Santa Claus
  11. Blowfly – Blowly’s New Year’s Party
  12. Linda Bennett – An Old Fashioned Christmas (Daddy’s Home)
  13. Linda Hughes – (It’s A Sad, Sad, Time For Me) Elvis Won’t Be Here This Christmas
  14. Bobcat Goldthwait (Kevin & Bean) – Storytime With Bobcat
  15. Disco Magic – White Christmas
  16. Village People – Disco Santa Claus
  17. Tich – Santa Bring Me A Ringo
  18. Charlie Hamster – Christmas Yodel
  19. Shirley & Squirrelly – A Squirrelly Christmas
  20. Pledge Drive – Christmas Rhapsody
  21. Mariah Carey – All I Want For Christmas Is You (shitty fluted)
  22. Apologetix – Bethlehemian Rhapsody
  23. Apologetix – December 5 or 6 BC
  24. Apologetix – Christmas In The Stable
  25. Apologetix – Hotel Can’t Afford Ya
  26. Blowfly – Jingle Bell Cock
  27. Blowfly – Baby, Its Cold Outside
  28. Blowfly – Silver Balls
  29. Blowfly – Twas The Night Before Christmas
  30. Joes Pesci – If It Doesn’t Snow This Christmas
  31. Pretty Paul Parsons – Cookies & Milk
  32. The Wet Spots – Fist Me This Christmas
  33. Ivor Biggun – Give Us A Wink For Christmas
  34. Stevie B – Filthy ding Dong Song
  35. Kevin Bloody Wilson – Ho, Ho, Fucking Ho
  36. Milton Delugg & His Little Eskimos – Hooray For Santa Claus
  37. Steve Mauldlin – Oh Holy Night
