Critical Mess: 2023-12-15

  1. BABY CANDY – Riffy Ponting
  2. Casa Ukrania – The Rest Is The Dust
  3. Bitch Prefect – Dollar Blues
  4. Cult Nonsense – Feels Ok
  5. Sweeney – Better Man (Extended Version)
  6. Caterina Barbieri – Canticle of Cryo
  7. Rival Consoles – The Giant Swing
  8. Eluvium – Phantasia Telephonics
  9. Cat Tyson Hughes – Watercolours
  10. Mystery Twin – Underneath Your Feet
  11. Maja Neptune – Perspective
  12. Toys Went Berserk – Have No More
  13. Fairie – Desperate Phonecall
  14. Nina Buchanan – Special K
  15. Lisa Lerkenfeldt – The painted room
  16. Félicia Atkinson – Ni envers ni endroit que cette roche br​û​lante (Pour Georgia O​’​Keeffe)
  17. Lea Bertucci – Of Shadow and Substance
