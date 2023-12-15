Critical Mess: 2023-12-15

- BABY CANDY – Riffy Ponting
- Casa Ukrania – The Rest Is The Dust
- Bitch Prefect – Dollar Blues
- Cult Nonsense – Feels Ok
- Sweeney – Better Man (Extended Version)
- Caterina Barbieri – Canticle of Cryo
- Rival Consoles – The Giant Swing
- Eluvium – Phantasia Telephonics
- Cat Tyson Hughes – Watercolours
- Mystery Twin – Underneath Your Feet
- Maja Neptune – Perspective
- Toys Went Berserk – Have No More
- Fairie – Desperate Phonecall
- Nina Buchanan – Special K
- Lisa Lerkenfeldt – The painted room
- Félicia Atkinson – Ni envers ni endroit que cette roche brûlante (Pour Georgia O’Keeffe)
- Lea Bertucci – Of Shadow and Substance
