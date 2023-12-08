Critical Mess: 2023-12-08

  1. casey – Milo
  2. Courtney Robb – Silver Strands
  3. The Black Valley Scribes – Bagman
  4. Dave Stokes – Walk In Their Skin
  5. Tell Mama – Fragile Women
  7. Jean Knight – Mr Big Stuff
  8. Fox – Only You Can
  9. Gerry & The Pacemakers – How Do You Do It?
  10. Marty Kroftt – H R Puffnstuff intro
  11. Monty Python – Henry Kissinger
  12. The Fugs – Kill For Peace
  13. The Pogues – If I Should Fall From Grace With God
  14. The Pogues – Pair Of Brown Eyes
  15. The Pogues – Dirty Ol’ Town
  16. The Pogues – A Fairytale Of New York
  17. The Dictators – Faster & Harder
  18. Killing Joke – Love Like Blood
  19. Sandy Posey – Single Girl
  20. Sweetwater – What’s Wrong
  21. Toe Fat – Bad Side Of The Moon
  22. The Be Good Tanyas – The Littlest Birds
  23. Nan Vernon – While Your Guitar Gently Weeps
  24. Supercharge – You’ve Gotta Get Up & dance
  25. Apologetix – Quizzical
  26. Ron Keith Singers – Keep America Free
  27. John McCormack – High Voltage
  28. Katinka – My Very Own Prayer To Jesus
  29. Frances Baskerville – Children Of The Street
  30. Pip Proud – Purple Boy Gang
  31. Mary Robin – Little One
  32. Red Sovine – Billy’s Christmas Wish
