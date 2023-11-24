Critical Mess: 2023-11-24

- The Residents – Mack The Knife
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Mama
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- Church Moms – Cigarette
- The Escape Pods – This Is An Ode
- Kool & The Gang – Jungle Boogie
- Kool & The Gang – Ladie’s Night
- Dream Theatre – Status Seeker
- Stone Roses – So Young
- Connie Van Dyke – Oh Freddy
- The Waitresses – I Know What Boys Like
- Shonen knife – Top Of The World
- Chicken Shack – I’d Rather Go Blind
- Nerina Pallot – Sophia
- King Crimson – Cadence & Cascade
- James Taylor – Country Road
- The Petersons – Here Comes The Sun
- The Showbiz XI – The Showbiz Soccer
- Apologetix – Samson & Delilah
- Arthur Mullard & Hilda Baker – Save Your Kisses For Me
- The Robins – Batman
- Buck Ritchy – The Slave
- John Clarke – God’s Rebuke To Rock N Roll
- Mr Sunshine & His Guitar Pickers – Marijuana, The Devil’s Flower
- Earline HHead with Little Rhonda & The Flint River Boys – My Daddi Is A Soldier
- John McCormack – Quando, Quando, Quando
- Bob Rogers – The Teen Commandments
Reader's opinions