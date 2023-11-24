Critical Mess: 2023-11-24

  1. The Residents – Mack The Knife
  2. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Mama
  3. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  4. Church Moms – Cigarette
  5. The Escape Pods – This Is An Ode
  6. Kool & The Gang – Jungle Boogie
  7. Kool & The Gang – Ladie’s Night
  8. Dream Theatre – Status Seeker
  9. Stone Roses – So Young
  10. Connie Van Dyke – Oh Freddy
  11. The Waitresses – I Know What Boys Like
  12. Shonen knife – Top Of The World
  13. Chicken Shack – I’d Rather Go Blind
  14. Nerina Pallot – Sophia
  15. King Crimson – Cadence & Cascade
  16. James Taylor – Country Road
  17. The Petersons – Here Comes The Sun
  18. The Showbiz XI – The Showbiz Soccer
  19. Apologetix – Samson & Delilah
  20. Arthur Mullard & Hilda Baker – Save Your Kisses For Me
  21. The Robins – Batman
  22. Buck Ritchy – The Slave
  23. John Clarke – God’s Rebuke To Rock N Roll
  24. Mr Sunshine & His Guitar Pickers – Marijuana, The Devil’s Flower
  25. Earline HHead with Little Rhonda & The Flint River Boys – My Daddi Is A Soldier
  26. John McCormack – Quando, Quando, Quando
  27. Bob Rogers – The Teen Commandments
