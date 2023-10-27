Critical Mess: 2023-10-27

  1. The Shaggs – Halloween
  2. Jackie Mittoo – Hang Em’ High
  3. The Bedridden – The Stalin Waltz
  4. Sven Svensen – Soul Peas
  5. Banshe – Sick Of Your Shit
  6. Dwight Twilley – I’m On Fire
  7. Piper Laurie – Carrie/Twin Peaks into/A Little Love Can Go A Long Way
  8. The Joystrings – It’s An open Secret
  9. The Isley Brothers – It’s Your thing
  10. Mark Goddard – Intro “Lost In Space”
  11. Third World – Don’t Cry In The Railroad Track
  12. Suzanne Somers – “Three’s Company” theme
  13. The Atrix – Graphite Pile
  14. Dar Williams – After All
  15. Bob Dylan – The Ballad Of Frankie Lee & Judas Priest
  16. Beth Fitchet Wood – Peace In The valley
  17. Millie Jackson – Loving Arms
  18. Brian & Michael – Matchstalk Men & Matchstalk Cats & Dogs
  19. William Hung – Hotel California
  20. Apologetix – Come On, I’ll Lead
  21. The Mad Hatters – I Had Tuberculosis
  22. John McCormack – I Write The Songs
  23. Jackie Pallo – Everybody Should Get What I Got
  24. The Imps – Dim Dumb Blonde
  25. Mrs Miller – Blue Velvet
  26. Robert Drydan – Skinny Toe
