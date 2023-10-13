Critical Mess: 2023-10-13

October 13, 2023

  1. Kim Fowley – Strangers From The Sky
  2. Robert Dryden – Skinny Toe
  3. Toxic Shock – Intoxicated
  4. Rhys Howlett – Seagulls
  5. The Stokeses – Give It Away
  6. Slowmango – Ginger
  7. Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Talk
  8. White Plains – My Baby Loves Lovin’
  9. Michael Gambon – S/Ts – “The Cook, The Thief, his Wife & her Lover”, & “The Singing Detective”
  10. Nektar – Astral Man
  11. Jean Michel jarre – Oxygene – Part 4
  12. Terrence Davies – trailer “Distant Voices, Still Lives”
  13. Roger Whittaker – The Last Farewell
  14. Lindisfarne – Lady Eleanor
  15. Martha Wainwright – Factory
  16. Kate & Anna McGarrigle – My Town
  17. The Wind In The Willows – Little People
  18. Justine – Leave Me Be
  19. Lee Hazelwood / Nancy Sinatra – Some Velvet Morning
  20. Apologetix – You Fleshly Thing
  21. Beatle Barkers – We Can Work It Out
  22. Erik & Beverly Massogee – Jesus Put The Yodel In My Soul
  23. Horrible Gospel Kid – Illegible Gospel Song
  24. Willie Nelson / Toby Keith – Beer for My Horses
  25. John McCormack – Time
  26. Little Poopy – Pop That
  27. Mike Brady – The All-Bionic Football Player
  28. Mini-pops – Shy Boy
  29. Pat Boone – Let Me Live
