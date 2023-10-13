Critical Mess: 2023-10-13

- Kim Fowley – Strangers From The Sky
- Robert Dryden – Skinny Toe
- Toxic Shock – Intoxicated
- Rhys Howlett – Seagulls
- The Stokeses – Give It Away
- Slowmango – Ginger
- Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Talk
- White Plains – My Baby Loves Lovin’
- Michael Gambon – S/Ts – “The Cook, The Thief, his Wife & her Lover”, & “The Singing Detective”
- Nektar – Astral Man
- Jean Michel jarre – Oxygene – Part 4
- Terrence Davies – trailer “Distant Voices, Still Lives”
- Roger Whittaker – The Last Farewell
- Lindisfarne – Lady Eleanor
- Martha Wainwright – Factory
- Kate & Anna McGarrigle – My Town
- The Wind In The Willows – Little People
- Justine – Leave Me Be
- Lee Hazelwood / Nancy Sinatra – Some Velvet Morning
- Apologetix – You Fleshly Thing
- Beatle Barkers – We Can Work It Out
- Erik & Beverly Massogee – Jesus Put The Yodel In My Soul
- Horrible Gospel Kid – Illegible Gospel Song
- Willie Nelson / Toby Keith – Beer for My Horses
- John McCormack – Time
- Little Poopy – Pop That
- Mike Brady – The All-Bionic Football Player
- Mini-pops – Shy Boy
- Pat Boone – Let Me Live
