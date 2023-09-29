Critical Mess: 2023-09-29

- Funk Inc – Chicken Lickin’
- Planet Cactus – Mongrel
- Stacy Says – Body
- Fluffy – Emotional Hospital
- Dapto Dogs – The Mole
- Plastic Bertrand – Ca Plane Pour Moi
- Ron Barassi – Melbourne AFL Club Song
- Mike Brady – Up There cazaly
- Screaming Jets – C’mon
- David McCallum – theme from “The Man from U.N.C.L.E
- Scream – Shoe & Tell Me, baby
- Roger Whittaker – Durham Town
- Roger Whittaker – Streets Of London
- Roger Whittaker – New World In The Morning
- The Marvellettes – Beechwood 4-5789
- Patience & Prudence – Tonight, You Belong To Me
- Joy Chambers – Neighbours theme / Blankety Blanks (excerpt) – 1979
- Lakeside – Fantastic Voyage
- The Association – Everything That Touches You
- The Notting Hillbillies – That’s Where I Belong
- The Cartridge family – No facebook In Heaven
- Spooky Tooth – Hangman Hang My Shell On A Tree
- The Waifs – Bridal Train
- Jaymay – Marigold
- Sly & The Family Stone – Just Like A Baby
- Baby Lulu – Pray For Me
- Apologetix – For All The God I’ve Loved Before
- Matthew Bones – I Am The Pixie
- Red Sovine – Little Joe
- Ken Bower & The Roadrunners – Disco Fever (You’re the One That I Want)
- Jess Conrad – Hurt Me
- Allen & Blewitt – Chip Shop Wrapping
- William Hung – Can You Feel The Love Tonight
