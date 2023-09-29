Critical Mess: 2023-09-29

  1. Funk Inc – Chicken Lickin’
  2. Planet Cactus – Mongrel
  3. Stacy Says – Body
  4. Fluffy – Emotional Hospital
  5. Dapto Dogs – The Mole
  6. Plastic Bertrand – Ca Plane Pour Moi
  7. Ron Barassi – Melbourne AFL Club Song
  8. Mike Brady – Up There cazaly
  9. Screaming Jets – C’mon
  10. David McCallum – theme from “The Man from U.N.C.L.E
  11. Scream – Shoe & Tell Me, baby
  12. Roger Whittaker – Durham Town
  13. Roger Whittaker – Streets Of London
  14. Roger Whittaker – New World In The Morning
  15. The Marvellettes – Beechwood 4-5789
  16. Patience & Prudence – Tonight, You Belong To Me
  17. Joy Chambers – Neighbours theme / Blankety Blanks (excerpt) – 1979
  18. Lakeside – Fantastic Voyage
  19. The Association – Everything That Touches You
  20. The Notting Hillbillies – That’s Where I Belong
  21. The Cartridge family – No facebook In Heaven
  22. Spooky Tooth – Hangman Hang My Shell On A Tree
  23. The Waifs – Bridal Train
  24. Jaymay – Marigold
  25. Sly & The Family Stone – Just Like A Baby
  26. Baby Lulu – Pray For Me
  27. Apologetix – For All The God I’ve Loved Before
  28. Matthew Bones – I Am The Pixie
  29. Red Sovine – Little Joe
  30. Ken Bower & The Roadrunners – Disco Fever (You’re the One That I Want)
  31. Jess Conrad – Hurt Me
  32. Allen & Blewitt – Chip Shop Wrapping
  33. William Hung – Can You Feel The Love Tonight
