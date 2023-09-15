Critical Mess: 2023-09-15

  1. Barnes & Barnes – Party In My Pants
  2. Leni – Chasing Stars
  3. Taylor H – Anything For You
  4. naomi Keyte – Gillian
  5. Flat Stanley – What Should Already Be Known
  6. Smash Mouth – I can’t get Enough Of You Baby
  7. Spooky Tooth – Sunshine Help Me
  8. Jimmy Buffett – Come Monday
  9. Jimmy Buffett – Why Don’t We Get Drunk (& Screw)
  10. Joe Fagin – breaking Away
  11. Larry Chance & The Earls – Remember Then
  12. Stains – Nowhere
  13. The Laurettes – Home Bird
  14. Mazzy Star – Look On Down From The Bridge
  15. Len Chandler – Keep On Keepin’ On
  16. Sarah Harmer – Will He Be Waiting For Me
  17. Alison Kraus – Baby, Now That I’ve Found You
  18. Laura Lee – Crumbs On The Table
  19. Mrs Miller – Till There Was You
  20. 5 Year Old Little Christopher – Jesus Died For Me
  21. Bugs & Friends – Hello / Good-bye
  22. The Grasshoppers – Shortenin’ bread
  23. Jackie Kahene – Requiem For Elvis
  24. Apologetix – Won’t Get Born Again
  25. The George Garabedian Players & The Awful Trumpet Of Harry Arms – The Sound Of Music
  26. Baddie Barbara (feat. Sojahh) – Meideval Torture (remix)
  27. 5 year Old Little Christopher – Brand New Blessing
