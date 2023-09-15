Critical Mess: 2023-09-15

- Barnes & Barnes – Party In My Pants
- Leni – Chasing Stars
- Taylor H – Anything For You
- naomi Keyte – Gillian
- Flat Stanley – What Should Already Be Known
- Smash Mouth – I can’t get Enough Of You Baby
- Spooky Tooth – Sunshine Help Me
- Jimmy Buffett – Come Monday
- Jimmy Buffett – Why Don’t We Get Drunk (& Screw)
- Joe Fagin – breaking Away
- Larry Chance & The Earls – Remember Then
- Stains – Nowhere
- The Laurettes – Home Bird
- Mazzy Star – Look On Down From The Bridge
- Len Chandler – Keep On Keepin’ On
- Sarah Harmer – Will He Be Waiting For Me
- Alison Kraus – Baby, Now That I’ve Found You
- Laura Lee – Crumbs On The Table
- Mrs Miller – Till There Was You
- 5 Year Old Little Christopher – Jesus Died For Me
- Bugs & Friends – Hello / Good-bye
- The Grasshoppers – Shortenin’ bread
- Jackie Kahene – Requiem For Elvis
- Apologetix – Won’t Get Born Again
- The George Garabedian Players & The Awful Trumpet Of Harry Arms – The Sound Of Music
- Baddie Barbara (feat. Sojahh) – Meideval Torture (remix)
- 5 year Old Little Christopher – Brand New Blessing
Reader's opinions